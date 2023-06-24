Free agent Melvin Gordon says playing running back in NFL 'literally sucks'

An argument can always be made which position is the toughest to play in the NFL.

Whether it's the quarterback because of the responsibilities or cornerback because of the rules slanting toward the offense.

According to free agent Melvin Gordon, it's the running back position – and it isn't even close.

"It's just so tough for running backs right now, man," Gordon said to Jim Rome on CBS Sports Radio this week. "You have a lot of running backs that's out there and we just don't get no love. It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks."

The position of running back has been devalued during the years, with teams less likely to draft a back in the lower rounds. With that, the compensation has also dropped as well.

The non-exclusive franchise tag for the 2023 season for running backs is $10.091 million, compared to $32.42 million for quarterbacks and $20.93 million for linebackers. The only position group that is paid less under the franchise tag than running back are kicking specialists, who receive $5.39 million for being tagged.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the highest-paid back in the league with an average salary of $16 million a season.

Gordon, 30, played in 10 games last season with the Denver Broncos, rushing for 318 yards and two touchdowns. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad late in the season and received his first Super Bowl ring even though he never played a down for the team.

Though he remains on the market, Gordon is hopeful he'll get a chance in 2023.

"I still want to play. I still got some tread left on the tires," Gordon told Rome. "(Chiefs) coach (Andy) Reid kind of sat me down and he told me, 'You still can play.' It's about the right situation.

"I'm just staying ready – it's hard, though. It's hard training knowing that you're not gonna be on a team. It's tough mentally. But I talked to some players that went through it and I'm just taking their advice, being a sponge, and it kind of helps you get through it."

