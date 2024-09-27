Free agent Martin joins Notts County until January

Notts County have signed free-agent winger Josh Martin on a contract until January.

The 23-year-old has been without a club since being released by Portsmouth in the summer.

Martin, who began his career in the academies at Arsenal and Norwich City, made nine appearances last season as Pompey won promotion to the Championship.

"Following the long-term injury to Curtis Edwards and with Jodi Jones continuing to be assessed, we felt it was important to take action," said Magpies director Richard Montague.

"While he [Martin] predominantly plays as a winger, we think he has the technical ability to also play more centrally in our system."

Notts County are fourth in the League Two table ahead of Saturday's game at Morecambe.