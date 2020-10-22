Free agent Marcus Stroman on why Yankees should want him: 'Their pitching always folds in the end'

Former Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman is headed to free agency, and he’s apparently not afraid to talk about possible destinations. Positively or negatively.

The right-hander dove right into a conversation about him possibly signing with the New York Yankees on Wednesday. After one mention of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s past comment on how he didn’t think Stroman is a difference-maker, Stroman dropped this bomb:

Besides Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years. Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup and payroll should be winning World Series’ left and right...yet they’re in a drought. Lol 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 21, 2020

So Gerrit Cole: good, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ: not so good. That comes from a player who saw the Yankees’ pitching up close during his five-and-a-half seasons in Toronto.

Stroman did add that he believes Luis Severino is good as well, he just forgot about him. He also had nice words for pitching prospect Deivi Garcia.

Forgot about Sevy! When he’s healthy, he’s unreal. One of my favorites to watch. Cole and Severino. There’s still 3 spots in that staff that need help! Am I wrong? Lol — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 21, 2020

It’s not often you see a player be so ... unfiltered when it comes to a team he could potentially join (though you imagine those odds went down after posting that tweet), but Stroman is nothing if not open on social media.

Stroman is hitting free agency for the first time in his six-year career after opting out for the season. In his last season, split between the Jays and the Mets, Stroman posted a 3.22 ERA in 184.1 innings with 159 strikeouts and 58 walks. At 29 years old, he is set to be one of the more attractive free agents in a relatively thin market this winter.

He expects plenty of suitors.

I couldn’t careless if they didn’t sign me to be honest. I’m excited to compete wherever that may be and I’ll have plenty of suitors. Just saying they need to go get a few quality arms to complete their roster! That’s my fan take. Lol — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 21, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: