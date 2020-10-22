Free agent Marcus Stroman on why Yankees should want him: 'Their pitching always folds in the end'

Jack Baer
Writer

Former Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman is headed to free agency, and he’s apparently not afraid to talk about possible destinations. Positively or negatively.

The right-hander dove right into a conversation about him possibly signing with the New York Yankees on Wednesday. After one mention of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s past comment on how he didn’t think Stroman is a difference-maker, Stroman dropped this bomb:

So Gerrit Cole: good, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ: not so good. That comes from a player who saw the Yankees’ pitching up close during his five-and-a-half seasons in Toronto.

Stroman did add that he believes Luis Severino is good as well, he just forgot about him. He also had nice words for pitching prospect Deivi Garcia.

It’s not often you see a player be so ... unfiltered when it comes to a team he could potentially join (though you imagine those odds went down after posting that tweet), but Stroman is nothing if not open on social media.

Stroman is hitting free agency for the first time in his six-year career after opting out for the season. In his last season, split between the Jays and the Mets, Stroman posted a 3.22 ERA in 184.1 innings with 159 strikeouts and 58 walks. At 29 years old, he is set to be one of the more attractive free agents in a relatively thin market this winter.

He expects plenty of suitors.

