Free agency stock watch: Deandre Ayton, Jalen Brunson and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Urbina
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Brunson
    Jalen Brunson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deandre Ayton
    Deandre Ayton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s time for another edition of our free agency stock watch, where we write about six impending NBA free agents, three of whom have raised their value over recent weeks and three others who have hurt their causes a bit.

Let’s jump right into the action this week.

Stock up: Jalen Brunson

It’s not a surprise to fans of the Dallas Mavericks fans, but Jalen Brunson has been one of the better point guards in the Western Conference this season, with his play being at an even higher level lately.

Over his last six games, Brunson is averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor.

Thanks to that heightened level of play, there’s some speculation out there that the Mavericks could be priced out in the Brunson sweepstakes this offseason when he hits free agency. The addition of Spencer Dinwiddie, who has performed well since getting to Dallas, makes that possibility seem even more real.

Our own Michael Scotto reported recently that a rival team, the Detroit Pistons, already have their eye on the Villanova product:

Michael Scotto: I’ve heard some people in that front office that have an eye for Jalen Brunson. […] Whereas, with Brunson, Dallas knows there’s going to be a market for him. One of the reasons they got Spencer Dinwiddie was a hedge to cover themselves depending on what the market bears for Brunson.

Either way, Brunson’s play in his contract year currently has his stock way up ahead of his first taste of free agency. The upcoming playoffs could be huge for his financial prospects, too.

For the latest Jalen Brunson free agency rumors, click here.

Stock down: Deandre Ayton

In that same aforementioned report, Scotto also mentioned Deandre Ayton as a potential target for the Pistons, a pairing that has come up multiple times over the past year. As they say, where there’s smoke there’s fire, so Detroit should be viewed as a threat to nab Ayton from the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

Luckily for the Pistons, we have Ayton as someone whose stock is currently trending downward ahead of his impending free agency, as over his last four games, the Bahamian big man has put up just 13.8 points while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor, down from his overall averages this season of 17.1 points and 63.3 percent shooting.

Ayton will have plenty of time to turn that around, however, as the Suns are expected to have a long playoff run coming up, with their status as the best team in the league this season unquestionable. Plus, overall for the campaign, Ayton has been a positive for a Phoenix team that has put up the most impressive season in its franchise’s history.

Whoever does want Ayton this offseason will have to pay a lofty price.

For the latest Deandre Ayton free agency rumors, click here.

Stock up: Mitchell Robinson

Ayton isn’t the only big man the Pistons are reported to have an interest in, as rumors throughout this season have also tied Detroit to New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, the shot-blocking menace.

Robinson’s play is picking up just at the right time, too, as over his last six games, the former Western Kentucky standout is averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 72.4 percent from the floor.

Is he the prototypical modern big man?

No, but at 24, Robinson is still young while already having established himself as one of the NBA’s premier shot-blockers, a skill set that is impossible to teach. In the right role, with an elite playmaker spoon-feeding him easy looks down low, Robinson might be able to shine brighter than he has in New York thus far.

For the latest Mitchell Robinson free agency rumors, click here.

Stock down: Austin Rivers

Despite it being just his age-29 season, Austin Rivers’ NBA career could be on its last legs, as his play has trended downward over the past few seasons, with his averages currently sitting at 6.0 points and 1.4 assists per game on 41.4 percent shooting.

Well, the last week-plus won’t help Rivers convince NBA teams he deserves anything other than a veteran minimum contract next season, as his numbers have plummeted even further to 2.0 points and 0.6 assists over his last five games, a stretch that includes two zero-point performances.

The playoffs could do wonders for Rivers’ free-agent stock, but right now, things are looking bleak for Rivers and his NBA future.

For the latest Austin Rivers free agency rumors, click here.

Stock up: Robert Covington

The good news for players we have under the stock down section in this article is that things can change quickly… just ask Robert Covington.

After we wrote that Covington’s free-agent value was down last week, this time, we believe the opposite to be true, as the 3-and-D specialist’s play has improved a ton of late as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over his last six games, Covington is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. Even more impressive is that Covington put up those numbers despite starting just one game in that stretch, an outing that saw him explode for 43 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

His numbers were obviously greatly influenced by that one outing, but Covington overall has been playing better of late since getting to Los Angeles, and contending teams will surely have an interest in him as a free agent this offseason thanks to his veteran experience, shooting touch and ability to defend.

For the latest Robert Covington free agency rumors, click here.

Stock down: Bryn Forbes

Something that can be used to help Nikola Jokic’s MVP case is the fact that his team has been ice cold lately, yet they continue to perform well enough to be comfortably in the playoff picture in the brutal Western Conference thanks to Jokic’s genius.

Not only has Rivers struggled mightily of late, so has another Nuggets backup guard in Bryn Forbes. In his last eight games, Forbes is averaging just 3.3 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor, making just four threes in his last six appearances.

He’ll have the playoffs to make up for it, but it’s the wrong time for Forbes to be struggling like this, with another turn in free agency just around the corner for him.

For the latest Bryn Forbes free agency rumors, click here.

1

1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Tony Eghan remembered as educator, athlete and proud Ghanaian-Nova Scotian

    Members of Nova Scotia's Ghanaian community are celebrating the life of a leader. Tony Eghan was born in Ghana and lived much of his life in Nova Scotia. He died in March. Long before Eghan moved to Nova Scotia, he'd made a mark in Africa. In 1978, he coached Ghana's Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations. "He was already a celebrity in his own right before he came to Canada," said Toria Aidoo, a Ghanaian-Nova Scotian who met Eghan after he migrated to Nova Scotia in 1989. According to his

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro