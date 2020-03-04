Free agency discussions between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick reportedly 'didn't go well'

The pursuit of free agent-to-be Tom Brady added another chapter Wednesday, and it will likely have New England Patriots fans a tad worried.

Brady and Bill Belichick engaged in their first conversation about Brady’s contract situation on Tuesday, and it wasn’t productive, per reports by the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian and NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran.

Not much more has been reported about the details of the conversation. Guregian reported that it “didn’t go well” and Curran said Belichick spoke as if Brady was “still under contract.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Conflicting report: ‘Business as usual’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided a conflicting report later Wednesday. According to Schefter, Brady and Belichick have talked recently, but they didn’t talk on Tuesday and that the discussion was “business as usual.”

Brady remains under contract with the Patriots and will be so until March 18 when free agency opens. Brady, 42, signed a two-year, $70 million contract extension last August that included a clause allowing him to void the agreement on the final day of the 2019 year.

Where will Tom Brady land?

The six-time Super Bowl winner has been linked to nearly half of the league in free agency talk and has seemed to revel in it, first with a tease to a Hulu commercial that ran during the Super Bowl and then while at a men’s college basketball game with teammate Julian Edelman.

The latest rumors put Brady with the San Francisco 49ers where he would play for his hometown team. He’s also been strongly rumored to join the Tennessee Titans, where his former teammate Mike Vrabel is the head coach. He was seen FaceTiming the coach while courtside over the weekend.

Both teams made deep playoff runs but could use a stronger quarterback to secure the trophy. The Patriots were at home during championship weekend for the first time in years.

Story continues

The first conversation between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick about the quarterback's free agency reportedly didn't go well. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: