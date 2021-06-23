A free activity that's sure to please everyone: visit Hydro-Québec generating stations and interpretation centres open to the public

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites all Quebecers to discover a rich heritage through interactive and informative tours of generating stations, dams and interpretations centers across the province.

Every year, close to 85,000 people step into the supercharged world of hydropower. No matter where you are this summer, you will find a nearby site in a breathtaking landscape and an architectural style that is reflective of its time. Our guides are looking forward to welcoming you.

These guides are great at explaining scientific concepts in clear and simple ways, so a tour will help you understand how electricity is generated and discover what Québec engineering has accomplished. See a generating unit in action and debunk myths about electricity. You can also broaden your scientific knowledge with a trip to the Électrium, Hydro-Québec's electricity interpretation centre.

Plan your visit

The safety of visitors and compliance with health measures are our priority. Again this year, reservations are mandatory. Before travelling to a facility, please be aware of the health measures in effect.

Highlights

Tours are free.

Reservations are mandatory. Because places are limited, booking in advance is recommended.

Tours are 90 minutes to 4 hours, depending on the site.

Sites are open until the end of August.

Download the Tour Rallies app for a sneak peek of some of the tours.

Facilities open to the public by region

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Première-Chute generating station

Reservations: 1 800 291-8486 (toll-free)

Located in Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Première-Chute generating station was built in 1968 to meet the growing demand for electricity. Discover the unique design of this generating station, learn about the history of electrification in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and understand how clean and renewable energy is produced by harnessing the power of water. The tour is also a tribute to the Rivière des Outaouais, Québec's longest river.

Baie-James

Robert-Bourassa development and La Grande-1 generating station

Reservations: 1 800 291-8486 (toll-free)

Built in the early 1970s, the Robert-Bourassa development is made up of amazing structures, including a dam as tall as a 53-storey building, a reservoir that's three times the size of Lac Saint-Jean and the unrivalled Giant's Staircase, each step of which is 10 metres high. It took more than 105,000 workers to build the La Grande complex over a period of 35 years.

Côte-Nord

Romaine-1 generating station

Reservations: 1 833 994-3648

Construction on Romaine-1 began in 2012, and the generating station started churning out megawatts in 2015. Romaine-1 is part of the Romaine hydroelectric complex, which is made up of four facilities. Romaine-4 generating station, the last of the four, will be commissioned in 2022. Before making your way to the generating station, stop at Portail Pélagie Cormier to discover our permanent exhibition on environmental and heritage conservation. Tours are in French, but an English audioguide is available.

Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Îles-de-la-Madeleine generating station

Reservations: 418 986-7276

Commissioned in 1991, Îles-de-la-Madeleine generating station is Québec's largest diesel-fired thermal power plant. Its six 11,000-kW generating sets supply electrical power to a population of nearly 13,000 people in eight communities. The islands have always relied on fuel oil to meet their energy needs. During the tour, you'll learn how fuel is harnessed to generate enough power for local homes and businesses. Tours are in French, but an English audioguide is available.

Laurentides

Carillon generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free)

Carillon generating station lies at the heart of a major recreation and tourism hub, adjacent to the Carillon Canal National Historic Site. Commissioned in 1963, it was a groundbreaking facility. In addition to being the first generating station in Québec built under the supervision of French-speaking engineers, it is also the first to be entirely constructed by Hydro-Québec employees.

Laval

Rivière-des-Prairies generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free)

Known for its colorful interior design, Rivière-des-Prairies generating station dates back to 1929. Before they opened to the public in June 1977, the indoor facilities were repainted in primary colors, which were all the rage at the time but weren't often seen in generating stations. On the tour, take in the arrangement and symmetrical composition of the architectural elements and the generating station's vertical lines, characteristics of the Art Deco style.

Montérégie

Beauharnois generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll free)

Located right in the Montérégie town of Beauharnois, in the Melocheville sector, this exceptional facility was built in 1932. A designated national historic site, Beauharnois generating station is Hydro-Québec's most powerful run-of-river station and one of the biggest in the world. Every second, enough water flows through Beauharnois generating station to fill three Olympic-sized pools. With its 36 generating units spread over nearly a kilometre, it plays a key role in Hydro-Québec's grid.

Électrium electricity interpretation centre

Reservations: 1 800 267-4558 (toll-free)

A tour of the Électrium electricity interpretation centre is a must for visitors of all ages who want to learn all about electricity. Discover how electricity shows up in physical and magnetic phenomena in nature and how it's generated in Québec.

Outaouais

Rapides-Farmer generating station

Reservations: 1 800 365-5229 (toll-free)

Commissioned in 1927, Rapides-Farmer generating station was acquired by Hydro-Québec in 1963, and this heritage gem continues to produce electricity today. Your tour will unlock the secrets of the river, which was first used to transport lumber and then to generate hydropower. You'll be astonished by the unique facilities, including a weir that discharges water into the former bed of the Rivière Gatineau.

For more information, go to hydroquebec.com/visit.

