You can get a free 7-piece Estée Lauder gift at Macy's right now—here's how

Calling all Estée Lauder fans: It's time to stock up on your favorites! Right now, you can shop the brand's best-selling makeup and skincare products at Macy's to get a free seven-piece gift when you spend $39.50 or more. Valued at $154, this freebie is a must-have—especially since it includes some of the brand’s most popular and top-selling items.

Included with this gift are trial sizes of a moisturizer of your choice (Revitalizing Supreme+ Cell Power Creme, $87, Resilience Multi-Effect face and neck creme with SPF15, from $95, or DayWear Anti-Oxidant 24-hour moisture creme with SPF15, from $55). You'll also receive a Sumptuous Extreme Mascara in Extreme Black ($29), a Take It Away makeup remover lotion ($31),an Advanced Night Repair face serum ($75), a Pure Color Envy hi-lustre lipstick in Pink Parfait ($32), a Pure Color Envy lip repair potion ($32) plus a printed cosmetic bag and stickers.

View photos This foundation is available in a ton of different shades. More

To get the deal, simply add $39.50 or more worth of Estée Lauder to your cart and choose your favorite moisturizer from the automatic dropdown that will appear in your cart at checkout.

This Estée Lauder Double Wear makeup, $43, is enough to get you the gift. This highly-rated, oil-controlling and waterproof formula has rave reviews from more than 6,800 Macy’s customers, who dubbed it as a holy grail product. It's available in a whopping 53 shades and claims to offer 24-hour staying power.

Customers who spend $80 or more will also get to choose an additional full-size two-piece gift, valued at up to $269.

Shipping is currently free on orders of $25 or more, so you won't pay for delivery if you're taking advantage of this offer. This promo will only be available while supplies last, however, so we highly recommend getting yours while you still can!

