Fredrik Eklund Lists All-Pink 'Family Home' He Called 'So Special' for $11 Million After 2 Years — See Inside

The 'Million Dollar Listing' star, his husband Derek Kaplan and their twins, Milla and Fredrik Jr., 6, are relocating to Miami, he revealed in July

Fredrik Eklund is selling the Beverly Hills home that he and his husband Derek Kaplan bought two years ago.

The 5,600-square-foot mansion, built in 2017, includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half baths. While the Million Dollar Listing alum paid $7 million for the property, it’s now on the market for $11 million.

“Fredrik fell in love with the house initially as it felt like the perfect family home with a great layout, perfect amount of privacy and peace, along with a fabulous location with lots of convenience,” Marcy Roth of Douglas Elliman, one of the listing agents, tells PEOPLE, adding that Eklund found the area more “peaceful and desirable” than the Beverly Hills neighborhood known as the Flats, where he had also looked.

Roth adds that the house, decorated in shades of pink and blush, makes people feel good when they step inside, evoking the personality of Eklund himself. Every corner of the house has thoughtfully chosen design elements, she says, calling it “truly a work of art.”

Eklund opened up to PEOPLE in 2021 about creating the perfect space for the couple to share with their now-6-year-old twins, Milla and Fredrik Jr.

"It is truly such an honor to see my dream come to life in such a colorful and brilliant way. I have owned many properties before, but being able to design one with one of my favorite designers, Paris Farino, for my family was so special," Eklund said.

"We incorporated my husband's and brother's art, grandmother's furniture, and so many more little details that make this house into the perfect family home."

Some of the home’s features include a two-story foyer with an Apparatus cloud chandelier, a bright open floor plan, and a formal dining room and living room for hosting.

A copper, blue and pink kitchen includes a large eat-in island with leather-finish marble, a breakfast nook with a custom-built banquette covered in Kvadrat and Svenstk Tenn fabrics and a custom L'Atelier Paris range.

A second living space adjacent to the kitchen is equipped with a floor-to-ceiling bookcase, marble clad fireplace, and a retractable wall of glass that opens to the backyard.

The “resort-style” yard is complete with mature olive trees, a barbecue and bar area, a lantern-lit dining area and a fireplace.

The house’s primary suite is designed with Phillip Jeffries wall coverings, a cove ceiling, stone detailed fireplace, and private balcony. Its bathroom’s details include flooring in six hues of blush marble, gold accents, a Waterworks tub and a walk-in closet.

Other amenities include a gym, sauna, cold dip and home office.

Eklund explained the home’s playful, unconventional decor in a 2021 interview with Architectural Digest.

"I knew from the beginning that I wanted to push the envelope a little bit, Derek and I fully agreed on that," he said. "We didn't really care what anybody else thinks. To say it doesn't have to be right for anybody else, it just has to be right for us—that gave us freedom."

In July, Eklund announced his family was relocating to Miami to expand his real estate business in South Florida, noting that his children had been accepted to “the best schools” in the city.

“We’re so [excited] for this new chapter,” he wrote on Instagram. “I do need to be closer to New York where the business is bigger than ever.”



