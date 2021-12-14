Fredi González shifting to bench coach for Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fredi González is taking on a new role with the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the team's bench coach.

The Orioles announced their 2022 major league coaching staff Tuesday and said González would shift from major league coach to bench coach. Baltimore named Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller co-hitting coaches, and José Hernández shifts from assistant hitting coach to major league coach. The rest of the coaches remain in their same positions.

González managed the Marlins from 2007-10 and the Braves from 2011-16.

Borgschulte arrives from the Minnesota Twins' organization, where he spent the last four seasons. He was the hitting coach for Triple-A St. Paul in 2021.

Fuller was promoted from Double-A Bowie, where he spent last season as the hitting coach for the Baysox and the Orioles' full season hitting coordinator.

The Associated Press