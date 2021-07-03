Fredericton Police and RCMP on scene at Regent Mall for ongoing incident

Fredericton Police armed with long guns posted outside an entrance to the Regent Mall on Saturday. (Gary Moore/CBC - image credit)

An ongoing incident at Fredericton's Regent Mall has caused the shopping centre to be evacuated.

In a tweet sent at approximately 4:45 p.m. the Fredericton Police said they have a "considerable police presence" at the mall because of an ongoing call for service.

"The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate," said the police.

"Please avoid the area."

RCMP officers have also responded to the call.

Police armed with long guns have been posted at several entrances to the mall.

At 4:42 p.m. the Regent Mall announced on twitter that they were closing for the rest of the day due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Police are asking the public not to post details about police movements on social media.

Police are not releasing any information about the nature of the ongoing incident.

More to come.