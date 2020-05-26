Fredericton man and woman charged with murder in killing of 31-year-old man

A Fredericton man and woman have been charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Fredericton man.

Zachery David Murphy, 20, and Angela April Walsh, 21, have both been charged with the first degree murder of Clark Ernest Hunter Greene, 31.

Greene's body was found on April 15 shortly after 8 a.m. in Wilmot Park in Fredericton. At the time police considered the death a homicide. Police have said that Greene had been "significantly injured," but have not said how he died.

Shane Fowler/CBC News

Murphy and Walsh, both of 150 Kings College Road in Fredericton, said nothing while their charges were read in provincial court Tuesday morning.

A news release from Fredericton police stated, "The two were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Fredericton's southside on Monday."

The two will remain in custody and are scheduled to be back in court on June 16.