No threat to public safety after Regent Mall evacuation, Fredericton police say

FREDERICTON — Police say nobody was injured and there is no threat to public safety after a weapons call forced an evacuation at the Regent Mall in Fredericton, N.B., on Saturday afternoon.

Police say there was an altercation at the mall at about 4 p.m., and someone reported seeing a gun.

Local police and RCMP were called to the scene, and cleared the area to make sure everyone was safe.

Nobody was injured, and there have been no arrests.

Police say they've identified people of interest, and they're continuing their investigation.

They're asking anyone with information to get in touch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press