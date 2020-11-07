‘Rubbish’ burglar who called police after getting stuck in window is jailed

A burglar who called 999 for help after getting stuck in a window of a home he was breaking into has been jailed.

Frederick Moulton, 53, was left hanging upside down after getting his leg jammed at the empty home in Swindon in June.

After failing to free himself he was forced to call emergency services for help.

Firefighters arrived to find him stuck and then alerted police officers who arrested him when he was brought down.

Read more: Dozen police officers arrest gym owner for staying open in lockdown

View photos Moulton admitted burglary and possession of amphetamine at Swindon's Magistrates Court (Getty) More

Judge Peter Crabtree told the court Moulton had "become a burglar who’s not very good at being a burglar.”

The thief's barrister, Pushpanjali Gohil, replied: "He's rubbish."

He was spared jail and handed a 18-month community order for the offence, ordered to pay £50 in compensation and a £78 victim surcharge.

In a separate offence, he admitted to at Caprino’s Pizza, in Swindon, in August earlier this year he was sentenced to 16 weeks behind bars at Swindon Magistrates on Wednesday.

He stole £50 after breaking into the pizzeria.

Read more: Video shows woman ranting at police officers forcing her to wear a mask

The hapless burglar was also handed an 18 months’ sentence at Swindon Crown Court for a commercial burglary and attempted house break-in which happened last year.

Following his arrest in June police released a statement saying: “While trying to climb in through a window his leg became jammed leaving him hanging upside down inside.

“As a result, he was forced to call the fire service asking to be freed.

“Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service called us and our officers arrived at the address with fire brigade colleagues.

“On arrival it was obvious that Frederick Moulton was trying to break-in and so was arrested at the scene.”