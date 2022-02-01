‘Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches’ Doc to Debut on HBO This Month

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches,” a documentary examining the life and work of the activist and speaker through his words, will air on HBO Wednesday Feb. 23, from 9-10 p.m. ET and PT. The film will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Actors Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jonathan Majors, Denzel Whitaker and Jeffrey Wright perform the legendary speeches, each written at a different moment in the history of 19th century America that corresponded to different stages of Douglass’ life. Famed scholars David Blight, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and others provide context for the speeches, and André Holland reads from Douglass’ autobiographies.

The lineup includes: “I Have Come To Tell You Something About Slavery” (1841) performed by Denzel Whitaker, “Country, Conscience, And The Anti-Slavery Cause” (1847) performed by Jonathan Majors, “What, To The Slave, Is The Fourth Of July?” (1852) performed by Nicole Beharie, “The Proclamation And A Negro Army” (1863) performed by Colman Domingo and “Lessons Of The Hour” (1894) performed by Jeffrey Wright.

Inspired by David Blight’s Pulitzer Prize winning biography, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” and executive produced by scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the film features five speeches written by the prominent anti-slavery activist.

After Douglass escaped from slavery at age 20, he became the famous for his words, and for challenging the American spirit in living up to the principles on which the country was founded. His writing and speaking made him one of the most well-known Black men in the nineteenth century, and he was entirely self-taught. His actual voice was never recorded.

HBO Documentary Films presents a McGee Media & Inkwell Media Production. “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” is directed by Julia Marchesi; produced by Oluwaseun Babalola, edited by Derek Ambrosi, narration by Andre Holland; historical consultant, David Blight; executive produced by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Dyllan McGee. For HBO: executive producers are Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez.