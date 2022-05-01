Freddy’s is treating teachers to a free dessert. Here’s what to know

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has a sweet surprise for educators all week long.

Teachers can stop by for a free single-topping mini sundae at participating restaurants during Teacher Appreciation Week, running May 2-6, according to the Kansas-based burger chain.

No purchase is necessary, and teachers must show a valid school ID to receive the freebie in-store, the company said in a news release. Sundaes can also be ordered at the drive-thru.

“We know teachers are constantly asked to do more. Yet, they remain champions for their students despite the many challenges of the past few years,” Laura Rueckel, chief marketing officer for Freddy’s, said in a statement. “That is why at Freddy’s, we celebrate our teachers and hope to make their day a little sweeter with a free frozen custard treat.”

Find your nearest Freddy’s here.