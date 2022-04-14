Freddy Rincon dead: Former Real Madrid and Colombia star passes away aged 55 after car crash

(Getty Images)

Freddy Rincon, the former captain of Colombia and player for the likes of Real Madrid and Napoli, has died at the age of 55.

The former midfielder sustained severe head injuries in a car crash when the vehicle he was driving in the city of Cali collided with a bus on Monday.

On Wednesday evening, the hospital where he was being treated confirmed the news.

“Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away,” Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali, told reporters.

Rincon, 55, was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America. He also had spells with Italian club Napoli and LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

He captained Brazilian side Corinthians to the first club world championship title in 2000 and was also part of the ‘golden generation’ of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

He scored 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a famous 5-0 World Cup qualification victory in Buenos Aires in 1993.

Additional reporting by Reuters.