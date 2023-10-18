Freddie Steward to replace Marcus Smith at full-back for England v South Africa

Steward's prowess under the high ball will be tested by South Africa's half-backs - AFP/MIGUEL MEDINA

Freddie Steward is set to be restored at full-back for England’s semi-final against South Africa with Marcus Smith likely to be ruled out to face the Springboks.

Telegraph Sport understands that head coach Steve Borthwick is likely to keep other changes to a minimum and is set to keep the same starting pack from the 30-24 victory against Fiji, but losing Smith from his matchday squad would be a blow.

Smith suffered a head-on-head collision with winger Vinaya Habosi, who was sin-binned, in the 22nd minute of the quarter-final victory over Fiji in Marseille on Sunday. He passed his head injury assessment, known as HIA1, returning to the pitch 14 minutes later and played the rest of the match.

By the time the 24-year-old finished the match, Smith’s head was heavily bandaged while he was also sporting a fat lip and swollen nose. Smith had also been involved in several other heavy collisions, including being on the receiving end of a huge tackle by centre Josua Tuisova, which led to defence coach Kevin Sinfield to praise his bravery for having “got his face smashed all over the place.”

However, the HIA1 that Smith passed is only the first of three such tests any player who suffers a potential concussion must go through. HIA2 occurs within three hours of the match and HIA3 after two nights’ rest, using a team’s computer neuro-cognitive test. This is because symptoms of a potential concussion do not always immediately occur at the same time as the head impact so you can pass HIA1 and be returned to play but fail one of the subsequent stages.

On Tuesday, Smith was going through a “modified training programme” and did not take part in the squad’s warm-up football match before their first proper session of the week. The Fiji match was just Smith’s second professional start at full back where Sinfield ranked his performance as “world class”.

“If there was any doubt how brave and courageous he is, I think you saw it with his own eyes,” Sinfield said. “The bloke got his face smashed and threw his body into tackles. The guys are in full admiration for how he’s gone about it. He’s just got his face smashed all over the place yet he wants the ball. I think we’d all agree he’s a world class 10 but last week I felt he was a world class 15 as well.”

However Borthwick can welcome back Steward, whose security under the high ball will be an important weapon against the Springboks’ kicking game. Steward had started 28 consecutive matches at full back for England before being rotated for the 71-0 victory against Chile and then dropped completely from the squad

“Clearly he (Steward) is disappointed as anybody would be missing out on a quarter-final but he has responded as we would have expected him to,” Sinfield said. “He is a great lad, you know what he is about, he works incredibly hard at his game, he cares and he is an unbelievable full-back too.

Borthwick is likely to keep other changes to a minimum after the pack delivered an impressive performance at the set piece and breakdown against Fiji. That means tighthead prop Dan Cole is likely to start his first match against the Springboks since the 2019 World Cup final where he was given such a torrid time in the scrum.

