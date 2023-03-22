Freddie Steward escapes ban after red card rescinded

Freddie Steward has had his red card rescinded by a review panel after he was sent off in England’s defeat to Ireland in Dublin for making a dangerous tackle on Hugo Keenan.

Steward was sent off because, while bracing for contact, his elbow made contact with Keenan’s head. The incident happened towards the end of the first half, with Ireland going on to win 29-16 to secure the Grand Slam.

England's afternoon gets a lot tougher 🟥



Do you think Freddie Steward deserved to see red for this?

At a hearing on Tuesday evening, an independent disciplinary commission amended the charge against Steward from Law 9.13, which states:

A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

to Law 9.11, which states:

Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over, a tackler.

Steward denied he had committed an act of foul play, with the committee finding that head contact with an opposing player had occurred and Steward had been reckless in his actions and in his upright positioning as he approached and came into highly dangerous contact with the other player.



However, the commission ruled that there were sufficient mitigating factors including the late change in the dynamics and positioning of the opposing player which should have resulted in the issue of a yellow card rather than a red card.



Steward's red card has therefore not been upheld and he is free to play, meaning he could feature in Leicester's Gallagher Premiership game with Bristol on Saturday.



In a defence of Jaco Peyper without mentioning the referee who sent Steward off by name, the statement regarding Steward's disciplinary hearing added: "The committee acknowledged that match officials are required to make decisions under pressure and in the heat of a live match environment."

Steward at the time before being issued a red card attempted to defend himself by explaining to Peyper that he had a "millisecond" to react, with a pass from Mack Hansen to Keenan going to ground before Steward and Keenan collided. Peyper at the time responded by telling Steward he had time to "turn your shoulder" to avoid the contact, adding there was no mitigation.