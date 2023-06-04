Here are some of Freddie Mercury's personal possessions going up for auction, from handwritten drafts of Queen's most popular songs to the iconic frontman's Tiffany & Co. mustache comb

Here are some of Freddie Mercury's personal possessions going up for auction, from handwritten drafts of Queen's most popular songs to the iconic frontman's Tiffany & Co. mustache comb

Freddie Mercury's stage crown that was worn in his last tour with Queen is on display and will be up for auction. John Lamparski/Getty Images

About 1,500 items that belonged to Freddie Mercury of Queen will go up for auction with Sotheby's.

Unseen handwritten drafts of Queen's most popular songs are among the collection.

Other items include Mercury's Martin acoustic guitar, his Adidas high-tops, and a mustache comb.

About 1,500 items that belonged to Queen's lead singer Freddie Mercury will be on display for the public before they go up for auction at Sotheby's in September.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The collection, which is being put up for auction by Mercury's longtime friend and heir Mary Austin, includes rare items such as never-before-seen drafts of lyrics to Queen's most popular hits — from "We Are The Champions" to "Bohemian Rhapsody" — as well as the frontman's iconic costumes.

Other items include Pablo Picasso's 1962 linocut "Jaqueline Au Chapeau Noir," which hung in the kitchen of the singer's Garden Lodge home in Kensington, London, and his Tiffany & Co. mustache comb.

"For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved," Austin said in a press release announcing the exhibit and auction. "But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life."

The tour, which will contain highlights from the collection, begins at Sotheby's New York in June and will travel to Los Angeles and Hong Kong over the summer before ending at Sotheby's London in September. There will be six separate auctions starting on September 6.

A portion of the process from the sale will go towards the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, according to Sotheby's.

Here are some of the items that will go up for auction and their estimated worth:

An early draft of "Bohemian Rhapsody" written on stationery from a defunct British airline shows how Mercury considered naming the song "Mongolian Rhapsody" before crossing out the title. Estimated worth: $1 million to $1.5 million.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

A pair of Adidas high tops — Mercury's preferred style of sneaker — that he began wearing around 1979. "At the time, it was difficult to source these sneakers in Europe, so he would buy several pairs at a time whenever the band visited LA on tour," according to Sotheby's. Estimated worth: $3,800 to $6,300.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

This leather jacket was worn during Queen's only appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in 1982. It was also Mercury's last performance in the US, according to Sotheby's. Estimated worth: $25,000 to $38,000.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

Pablo Picasso's 1962 linocut "Jaqueline Au Chapeau Noir," which hung in the kitchen of Mercury's Garden Lodge home. Estimated worth: $63,000 to $88,000.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

A handwritten note from Mercury showing the lyrics and chords of Queen's "We Are The Champions." Estimated worth: $250,000 to $376,000.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

Mercury's iconic crown was made by his friend and costume designer Diana Moseley. The crown was worn at "The Magic Tour" — Mercury's last live show with Queen on August 9, 1986. Estimated worth: $376,000 to $501,000.

Story continues

Courtesy of Sotheby's

Mercury's small Tiffany & Co. silver mustache comb. Estimated worth: $900 to $1,100.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

Mercury's personal 1975 Martin D-35 acoustic guitar. Estimated worth: $38,000 to $63,000.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

This ivory satin catsuit was worn in the "Bohemian Rhapsody" music video. Estimated worth: $63,000 to $88,000.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

An RIAA Gold Sales Award for "Bohemian Rhapsody." The song was certified diamond in 2021. Estimated worth: $5,000 to $7,500.

Courtesy of Sotheby's

Read the original article on Insider