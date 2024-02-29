Freddie Mercury’s $38M London Home He Left to Former Fiancee Hits the Market for First Time Since His Death

The Queen rocker purchased the historic home in 1980 and wrote Bohemian Rhapsody on its grand piano before his death in 1991

Pete Still/Redferns, Knight Frank Freddie Mercury (left) and his London estate (right) listed for $38 million.

Freddie Mercury’s historic London estate has officially hit the market for the first time since his death.

The peaceful home, named Garden Lodge, first caught the eye of the Queen frontman in 1980 after he toured the Kensington property himself. He was so taken by its beauty and charm that he decided to purchase it “on the spot,” according to a press release from Knight Frank, which holds the current listing.

After Mercury bought the Neo-Georgian style home, he worked alongside designer Robin Moore Ede to transform it into a true reflection of himself and his eclectic style.

After his death in 1991, the rock legend left his treasured estate to his close friend and former fiancée Mary Austin, who has decided to list the property after more than 30 years.

Per the release, the home will only sell for offers “in excess of” 30 million pounds (approximately $38 million).

Knight Frank The home's main entrance.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Austin refers to the home as “the most glorious memory box” filled with “love and warmth in every room.”

She continues: “It has been a joy to live in and I have many wonderful memories here. Now that it is empty, I’m transported back to the first time we viewed it. Ever since Freddie and I stepped through the fabled green door, it has been a place of peace, a true artist’s house, and now is the time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person.”



Dave Hogan/Getty Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin in 1984.

Looking inside the 1907 property, the star of the space may be the spacious drawing room that features two-story windows. It hosted Mercury’s grand piano that he wrote some of his most iconic songs on throughout his career, including “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The musician designed the dining room to be as inviting and intimate as possible. The walls are adorned with his favorite color, a “citrus-toned yellow,” according to the release.

The molding on the ceiling was designed by Mercury himself and features an emerald-colored lining. Per Knight Frank, the vibrant color palette of the room could have been inspired by his time living in Zanzibar and India as a child.

Knight Frank The dining room.

As for the outside of the home, Mercury wanted a lush garden with large magnolia trees to bloom throughout the spring. He also added additional greenery and “oriental inspired water features” to make the home feel like a true country house in the center of the bustling city.

Knight Frank The garden.

Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara) died at age 45 due to complications of AIDS.

He broke barriers in the music industry through his androgynous fashion sense and unique vocals that helped make iconic tunes like “We Are the Champions” and “Somebody to Love” everlasting hits. Through his music and identity, Mercury’s goal was to challenge the status quo and encourage his fans to question their perception of class and sexuality.

During a 1977 interview with PEOPLE, he reiterated the meaning behind his stage name: “The whole point was to be pompous and provocative, to prompt speculation and controversy.”



