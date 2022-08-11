Freddie Mac Updates Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Debt Notes
MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today updated the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Debt Notes listed below (the “Notes”).
The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 2, 2022 (supplemented by Supplement No. 1, dated August 2, 2022, the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated August 2, 2022 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.
As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Deadline”), approximately $2,456 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Accordingly, Freddie Mac has updated the results as set forth in the table below:
Title of Security
CUSIP Number
ISIN Number
Original Principal Amounts1
Percentage of Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted2
Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted3
STACR 2014-DN3 M-3
3137G0BK4
US3137G0BK46
$
320,000,000
63.26
%
$
202,417,188
STACR 2014-DN4 M-3
3137G0CU1
US3137G0CU19
$
312,000,000
54.41
%
$
169,764,477
STACR 2014-HQ2 M-3
3137G0CH0
US3137G0CH08
$
74,378,952
13.15
%
$
9,778,626
STACR 2015-HQ2 M-3
3137G0FJ3
US3137G0FJ37
$
95,000,000
59.96
%
$
56,961,000
STACR 2015-HQA1 M-3
3137G0GJ2
US3137G0GJ28
$
120,788,000
37.30
%
$
45,048,469
STACR 2015-DNA3 M-3
3137G0GW3
US3137G0GW39
$
262,586,000
39.52
%
$
103,781,587
STACR 2015-HQA2 M-3
3137G0HJ1
US3137G0HJ19
$
92,800,077
50.76
%
$
47,105,511
STACR 2016-HQA1 M-3
3137G0JJ9
US3137G0JJ90
$
217,529,411
39.27
%
$
85,433,996
STACR 2016-DNA2 M-3
3137G0JU4
US3137G0JU46
$
458,898,000
74.84
%
$
343,439,000
STACR 2016-HQA2 M-3
3137G0KE8
US3137G0KE84
$
224,208,400
74.68
%
$
167,448,200
STACR 2016-DNA3 M-3
3137G0KQ1
US3137G0KQ15
$
245,167,829
51.75
%
$
126,885,245
STACR 2016-DNA4 M-3
3137G0LJ6
US3137G0LJ62
$
133,160,580
36.40
%
$
48,467,225
STACR 2017-DNA1 M-2
3137G0MD8
US3137G0MD83
$
56,150,615
33.88
%
$
19,023,500
STACR 2017-HQA1 M-2
3137G0NE5
US3137G0NE57
$
248,734,197
71.22
%
$
177,157,386
STACR 2017-DNA2 M-2
3137G0NX3
US3137G0NX39
$
197,356,753
99.49
%
$
196,356,753
STACR 2017-HQA2 M-2
3137G0PU7
US3137G0PU71
$
182,505,321
97.97
%
$
178,805,321
STACR 2017-DNA3 M-2
3137G0QQ5
US3137G0QQ50
$
42,896,976
94.59
%
$
40,576,974
STACR 2017-HQA3 M-2
3137G0RL5
US3137G0RL54
$
80,403,206
18.05
%
$
14,515,000
STACR 2018-DNA1 M-2
3137G0TH2
US3137G0TH25
$
33,827,983
10.27
%
$
3,472,983
STACR 2018-HQA1 M-2
3137G0UD9
US3137G0UD91
$
616,500,000
68.08
%
$
419,737,121
Total
$
2,456,175,562
_______________
1 Original Principal Amounts have been adjusted to reflect reported exchange activity of MAC Notes or any Original Notes that are not identified as “Notes” under the Offer to Purchase into such “Notes” initiated during the tender offer period. Reported exchange activity results are final.
2 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.
3 For STACR 2016-HQA1 M-3, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $18,076,910 tendered by Guaranteed Delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery deadline was 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are lead dealer managers, and Academy Securities, Inc. is co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free), or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 or (866) 309-6316 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.
About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.
About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com