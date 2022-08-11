Freddie Mac Updates Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Debt Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today updated the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Debt Notes listed below (the “Notes”).

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 2, 2022 (supplemented by Supplement No. 1, dated August 2, 2022, the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated August 2, 2022 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Deadline”), approximately $2,456 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Accordingly, Freddie Mac has updated the results as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security

CUSIP Number

ISIN Number

Original Principal Amounts1

Percentage of Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted2

Original Principal Amounts Tendered and Accepted3

STACR 2014-DN3 M-3

3137G0BK4

US3137G0BK46

$

320,000,000

63.26

%

$

202,417,188

STACR 2014-DN4 M-3

3137G0CU1

US3137G0CU19

$

312,000,000

54.41

%

$

169,764,477

STACR 2014-HQ2 M-3

3137G0CH0

US3137G0CH08

$

74,378,952

13.15

%

$

9,778,626

STACR 2015-HQ2 M-3

3137G0FJ3

US3137G0FJ37

$

95,000,000

59.96

%

$

56,961,000

STACR 2015-HQA1 M-3

3137G0GJ2

US3137G0GJ28

$

120,788,000

37.30

%

$

45,048,469

STACR 2015-DNA3 M-3

3137G0GW3

US3137G0GW39

$

262,586,000

39.52

%

$

103,781,587

STACR 2015-HQA2 M-3

3137G0HJ1

US3137G0HJ19

$

92,800,077

50.76

%

$

47,105,511

STACR 2016-HQA1 M-3

3137G0JJ9

US3137G0JJ90

$

217,529,411

39.27

%

$

85,433,996

STACR 2016-DNA2 M-3

3137G0JU4

US3137G0JU46

$

458,898,000

74.84

%

$

343,439,000

STACR 2016-HQA2 M-3

3137G0KE8

US3137G0KE84

$

224,208,400

74.68

%

$

167,448,200

STACR 2016-DNA3 M-3

3137G0KQ1

US3137G0KQ15

$

245,167,829

51.75

%

$

126,885,245

STACR 2016-DNA4 M-3

3137G0LJ6

US3137G0LJ62

$

133,160,580

36.40

%

$

48,467,225

STACR 2017-DNA1 M-2

3137G0MD8

US3137G0MD83

$

56,150,615

33.88

%

$

19,023,500

STACR 2017-HQA1 M-2

3137G0NE5

US3137G0NE57

$

248,734,197

71.22

%

$

177,157,386

STACR 2017-DNA2 M-2

3137G0NX3

US3137G0NX39

$

197,356,753

99.49

%

$

196,356,753

STACR 2017-HQA2 M-2

3137G0PU7

US3137G0PU71

$

182,505,321

97.97

%

$

178,805,321

STACR 2017-DNA3 M-2

3137G0QQ5

US3137G0QQ50

$

42,896,976

94.59

%

$

40,576,974

STACR 2017-HQA3 M-2

3137G0RL5

US3137G0RL54

$

80,403,206

18.05

%

$

14,515,000

STACR 2018-DNA1 M-2

3137G0TH2

US3137G0TH25

$

33,827,983

10.27

%

$

3,472,983

STACR 2018-HQA1 M-2

3137G0UD9

US3137G0UD91

$

616,500,000

68.08

%

$

419,737,121

Total

$

2,456,175,562

_______________
1 Original Principal Amounts have been adjusted to reflect reported exchange activity of MAC Notes or any Original Notes that are not identified as “Notes” under the Offer to Purchase into such “Notes” initiated during the tender offer period. Reported exchange activity results are final.
2 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.
3 For STACR 2016-HQA1 M-3, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $18,076,910 tendered by Guaranteed Delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery deadline was 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are lead dealer managers, and Academy Securities, Inc. is co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free), or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 or (866) 309-6316 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com


