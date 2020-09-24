Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.5 Billion SLST Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced pricing of the second Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust (SLST) offering of 2020—a securitization of approximately $1.5 billion including both guaranteed senior and non-guaranteed subordinate securities backed by a pool of seasoned re-performing loans (RPLs). The SLST program is a fundamental part of Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings which reduce less-liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and shed credit and market risk via economically reasonable transactions.



Freddie Mac SLST Series 2020-2 includes approximately $1.2 billion in guaranteed senior certificates and approximately $347 million in non-guaranteed subordinate certificates. The right to purchase the subordinate certificates was awarded on September 2nd via an auction. The transaction is expected to settle on September 29, 2020.

The underlying collateral backing the certificates consists of 10,185 fixed-, adjustable-, and step-rate, seasoned RPLs, most of which were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes.

The loans are and will be serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. in accordance with requirements that prioritize borrower retention options in the event of default and promote neighborhood stability.

Advisors to this transaction are Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as co-lead managers and joint bookrunners, and BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, and Mischler Financial Group, Inc. (a minority-owned broker dealer certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise) as the co-managers.

To date, Freddie Mac has sold over $8 billion of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and securitized approximately $65 billion of RPLs consisting of $29 billion of fully guaranteed PCs, $28 billion of SCRT senior/sub securitizations, and $8 billion of Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) offerings. Additional information about the company's seasoned loan offerings can be found at: http://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 13, 2020; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2019, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information “furnished” to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac’s press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company’s control. Management’s expectations for the company’s future necessarily involve a number of assumptions, judgments and estimates, and various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements. These assumptions, judgments, estimates and factors are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements it makes to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @ FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon

703-903-3861

Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com





