Freddie Freeman says he prayed for his life after COVID-19 fever hit 104.5 degrees

As the coronavirus continues to spread at record pace in some parts of America, some have argued younger people shouldn’t fear COVID-19 because it doesn’t pose as large a threat to them if they contract it.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman provided an emotional rebuttal to that argument on Saturday as he detailed his experience with the illness that caused him to report to summer camp late.

Freeman told reporters that the experience was miserable enough that he started praying the illness wouldn’t take him:

"I said a little prayer that night because I've never been that hot before ... I said 'please don't take me.' It got a little worrisome that night."

Freddie Freeman on his worst night with COVID-19, when fever hit 104.5 degrees. Said that with a smile (I think), but...scary stuff pic.twitter.com/03fBJtVFEI — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) July 18, 2020

Freeman’s full retelling of the story:

Friday night, that was the scariest night for me. I spiked to a 104.5 fever. Thankfully, [Braves trainer George Poulis] wasn’t awake when I texted him, because I probably would have gone to the hospital. Two minutes after that, I gunned my forehead again, I was 103.8, then I was 103.2 and 103.6, so I was like ‘Alright, if I go above 104 again, I’ll probably just start ringing the phone, try to figure this out.’ I said a little prayer that night. I've never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot, so I said 'Please don't take me.' I wasn’t ready. It got a little worrisome that night.

Per ESPN, Freeman said his fever went down to 101 the following morning and broke two days later. His other symptoms included aches, chills and temporary anosmia. It has now been his ninth straight day without symptoms, and his wife and aunt are also recovering.

Keep in mind, this is a 30-year-old professional athlete at the height of his powers, with access to nearly any healthcare resource he could need. And the virus still had him in bed, miserable and fearing his life was in danger.

Freddie Freeman had a bad time with the coronavirus, despite being one of the most physically fit people on the planet. (AP Photo/John Amis)

It had already been known that Freeman was having a rough time with the virus, as Braves manager Brian Snitker said it would be a while before he could return and his wife said it “hit him like a ton of bricks.”

Freeman was still able to return to camp on Friday, and it appears he still has a chance to be available for opening day.

