Freddie Freeman among the Braves players to test positive for coronavirus, is 'not feeling great'

Freddie Freeman tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

One of the Atlanta Braves’ best players has tested positive for coronavirus. First baseman Freddie Freeman is among the players on the roster to reveal a positive test, manager Brian Snitker said Saturday.

Freeman, 30, is one of the players dealing with symptoms. Snitker said Freeman was “not feeling great,” and added that it could be a while before Freeman is able to return.

Snitker said that Freeman is “not feeling great” and that “it will be a while until we can get him back" — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) July 4, 2020

Other players on the team who have tested positive include Pete Kozma, Will Smith and Touki Toussaint. Snitker said all four players gave the team clearance to announce their positive tests. Smith and Toussaint are reportedly asymptomatic. Kozma, however, is experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Snitker said it’s unclear when any of those players will be able to return, but said it will likely vary based on their symptoms. A player needs to produce two negative test results in 24 hours in order to return to the club.

Snitker also announced Braves coach Eric Young has opted out of the 2020 season. Young is considered high risk.

Freeman reportedly tested negative on either Monday or Tuesday, according to Snitker. He developed symptoms before he was required to come to the ballpark, and later tested positive. Freeman did not interact with any other members of the Braves.

Over 10 seasons, Freeman has emerged as one of the best players in the majors. The four-time All Star has a career .293/.379/.504 slash line, and has contended for the MVP award multiple times.

