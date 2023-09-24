Freddie Flintoff ‘voiced safety worries’ about Top Gear stunt before ‘horrific’ crash, claims report

Freddie Flintoff reportedly raised safety concerns about the Top Gear stunt that ended in a near-fatal crash last December.

The former cricketer and presenter on the BBC motoring series was airlifted to hospital having sustained serious injuries after a vehicle he was driving crashed at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, where the Top Gear test track is located.

Filming on the 34th series of Top Gear was halted following the accident, which left Flintoff, 45, with facial injuries and multiple broken ribs.

A new report in The Sun claims that Flintoff was “apprehensive” about undertaking the stunt in the first place.

“Freddie voiced his worries about the safety of the stunt on set on the day of the accident. He questioned whether or not it was OK, given the vehicle and conditions on the track,” a source told the outlet.

"He was apprehensive before he got behind the wheel and production staff at the track were aware of this. He was obviously used to taking part in these stunts during his time on the show, but alarm bells were ringing.”

The source also claimed that this has been “openly discussed” in the aftermath of the accident by Top Gear employees, “who are in doubt whether the show will ever return to screens”.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Flintoff for comment, while the BBC declined to comment.

According to reports, the accident occurred when Flintoff was driving an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 down the course at a high speed. The vehicle flipped and skidded, with Flintoff narrowly avoiding fatal injuries.

Freddie Flintoff pictured on 8 September (Getty Images)

The BBC stated earlier this year that it would be conducting a health and safety investigation into the hit series.

Earlier this year, BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “In March we concluded our investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey, which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

“We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and continue to support him with his recovery. A health and safety review of the show is underway, in line with our procedures.”

The Independent understands that a decision on if and when the series will resume filming is yet to be made.

Flintoff has hosted Top Gear since 2019, alongside motoring journalist Chris Harris, 48, and comedian Paddy McGuinness, 50.

Earlier this month, Flintoff was pictured in public for the first time since the accident, with the facial injuries still very much visible.