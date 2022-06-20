Freddie Flintoff’s Favourite Things

(Regatta)

You don’t have to be a huge sports geek to know that Freddie Flintoff is a modern cricket hero.

The former International star was a leader of the sport, consistently rated one of the top players in both ODI and Test cricket and headed up the England team for a spell (from Michael Vaughan), leading the country to victory around the world.

He was instrumental in leading England to victory in the famous 2005 Ashes series against Australia, and later that year took BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the first cricketer to do so since Sir Ian Botham in the early 80s.

By the time the New Year’s Honours List 2006 rolled around, Flintoff was on the list and awarded an MBE for his contribution to the successful Ashes side.

Since retiring from the field, he’s remained in the public spotlight as a radio presenter and most famously, in A League of Their Own as well as one of the hosts of Top Gear, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. As a self-proclaimed lover of the outdoors, it was only natural that when looking for its new ambassador, Regatta crowned the Preston-born father of two.

We caught up with him to hear his plans for the summer as well as more about the collection.

We’re at the start of a cracking summer, what are you most looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to watching a lot of cricket this summer, watching my boys play and just wearing shorts and feeling warm! I’ve got a couple of day trips I’m looking forward to; one to Blackpool. It’ll be lovely.

(Regatta)

You’re the new ambassador for Regatta, what made you want to team up with the brand?

I try to be outside as much as possible so when Regatta approached me to work together it was an easy ‘yes’. The brand is passionate about getting everyone, no matter who they are or where they live, into the outdoors.

Regatta ranges are always affordable and good kit for anything from a big hike or a walk with the kids. Since we started working together, I’ve been using more than just my own Regatta range but camping gear too and kitting everyone I know in Regatta.

Talk us through your SS22 range; what was your inspiration, and who is it for?

For anyone, really. All the pieces in the range have getting outside and enjoying yourself in mind and that’s how I’ll be wearing them.

We’ve worked on pieces that can easily be interchanged and can work for more than one occasion so there’s something for everyone. There’s easy to throw on hoodies or smarter pieces like the Walken shacket. My favourite is the Asher utility parka which is made from 11 recycled plastic bottles. Shooting the campaign was really good fun and we lucked out with some great Devon weather.

(Regatta)

Sustainability is a big factor in the collection, was that a crucial element?

More than half of the styles in my range are made from recycled plastic bottles or use sustainable cotton. Regatta’s commitment to sustainability is commendable and I’ve learned a lot. It’s shown me being sustainable doesn’t have to take away from quality, tech or being affordable.

How would you describe your style and what are your wardrobe staples?

Comfortable. I’m not too out there, I like to feel comfortable in what I’m wearing both in the fit and how it looks. I love a gillet. As I’ve got older, I’ve gone off jeans a bit and love a cuffed bottom trouser or a chino instead. In a nutshell: comfortable but stylish.

What does every man need in his grooming kit?

One thing that is essential in every man’s grooming kit is a toothbrush and toothpaste. After that, a beard trimmer as I hate being clean shaven and like a bit of stubble.

(Regatta)

Who would make the cut in your fantasy cricket line-up?

First name on the team sheet would be the late, great Shane Warne. I’d also have Sir Vivian Richards - brilliant West Indian player.

Next on the list would be Rob Key who’s now the boss at the ECB. I’d have Steve Harmison for obvious reasons. Then Sachin Tendulkar or Monty Panesar.

And Kevin Pietersen. One: he is great at cricket, and two: I always feel better dressed stood next to him.

What are you hoping for this Father’s Day?

On Father’s Day I’m just hoping for a day off! I’m not very good at receiving gifts so I’m just hoping for a day with my family, seeing my dad as well. A nice day at home with them all, that would do me down to the ground.