Freddie Flintoff’s Favourite Things

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abha Shah
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrew Flintoff
    Andrew Flintoff
    English cricketer and TV personality
  • Ian Botham
    Ian Botham
    Former England Test cricketer and Test team captain, and current cricket commentator (born 1955)
(Regatta)
(Regatta)

You don’t have to be a huge sports geek to know that Freddie Flintoff is a modern cricket hero.

The former International star was a leader of the sport, consistently rated one of the top players in both ODI and Test cricket and headed up the England team for a spell (from Michael Vaughan), leading the country to victory around the world.

He was instrumental in leading England to victory in the famous 2005 Ashes series against Australia, and later that year took BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the first cricketer to do so since Sir Ian Botham in the early 80s.

By the time the New Year’s Honours List 2006 rolled around, Flintoff was on the list and awarded an MBE for his contribution to the successful Ashes side.

Since retiring from the field, he’s remained in the public spotlight as a radio presenter and most famously, in A League of Their Own as well as one of the hosts of Top Gear, alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. As a self-proclaimed lover of the outdoors, it was only natural that when looking for its new ambassador, Regatta crowned the Preston-born father of two.

We caught up with him to hear his plans for the summer as well as more about the collection.

We’re at the start of a cracking summer, what are you most looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to watching a lot of cricket this summer, watching my boys play and just wearing shorts and feeling warm! I’ve got a couple of day trips I’m looking forward to; one to Blackpool. It’ll be lovely.

(Regatta)
(Regatta)

You’re the new ambassador for Regatta, what made you want to team up with the brand?

I try to be outside as much as possible so when Regatta approached me to work together it was an easy ‘yes’. The brand is passionate about getting everyone, no matter who they are or where they live, into the outdoors.

Regatta ranges are always affordable and good kit for anything from a big hike or a walk with the kids. Since we started working together, I’ve been using more than just my own Regatta range but camping gear too and kitting everyone I know in Regatta.

Talk us through your SS22 range; what was your inspiration, and who is it for?

For anyone, really. All the pieces in the range have getting outside and enjoying yourself in mind and that’s how I’ll be wearing them.

We’ve worked on pieces that can easily be interchanged and can work for more than one occasion so there’s something for everyone. There’s easy to throw on hoodies or smarter pieces like the Walken shacket.  My favourite is the Asher utility parka which is made from 11 recycled plastic bottles. Shooting the campaign was really good fun and we lucked out with some great Devon weather.

(Regatta)
(Regatta)

Sustainability is a big factor in the collection, was that a crucial element?

More than half of the styles in my range are made from recycled plastic bottles or use sustainable cotton. Regatta’s commitment to sustainability is commendable and I’ve learned a lot. It’s shown me being sustainable doesn’t have to take away from quality, tech or being affordable.

How would you describe your style and what are your wardrobe staples?

Comfortable. I’m not too out there, I like to feel comfortable in what I’m wearing both in the fit and how it looks. I love a gillet. As I’ve got older, I’ve gone off jeans a bit and love a cuffed bottom trouser or a chino instead. In a nutshell: comfortable but stylish.

What does every man need in his grooming kit?

One thing that is essential in every man’s grooming kit is a toothbrush and toothpaste. After that, a beard trimmer as I hate being clean shaven and like a bit of stubble.

(Regatta)
(Regatta)

Who would make the cut in your fantasy cricket line-up?

First name on the team sheet would be the late, great Shane Warne. I’d also have Sir Vivian Richards - brilliant West Indian player.

Next on the list would be Rob Key who’s now the boss at the ECB. I’d have Steve Harmison for obvious reasons.  Then Sachin Tendulkar or Monty Panesar.

And Kevin Pietersen. One: he is great at cricket, and two: I always feel better dressed stood next to him.

What are you hoping for this Father’s Day?

On Father’s Day I’m just hoping for a day off! I’m not very good at receiving gifts so I’m just hoping for a day with my family, seeing my dad as well. A nice day at home with them all, that would do me down to the ground.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Lightning-Avalanche Stanley Cup Final chess match underway

    DENVER (AP) — Jon Cooper told his Tampa Bay Lightning players in the locker room following their Game 1 loss they need to be a lot better to take out the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. After a day of rest, they got to work figuring out just how to do that. The two-time defending champion Lightning are no strangers to making adjustments and bouncing back in a playoff series. Their biggest test begins with trying to slow down the speedy Avalanche, who have their own tweaks to make in

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p