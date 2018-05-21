Freddie Flintoff talks football, cricket and gives you a chance to win £100m

BetStars Ambassador Andrew Flintoff had his say on England’s World Cup chances

England cricket hero Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff has joined football fans around the world by counting down the days to this summer’s football World Cup in Russia.

Yahoo Sport sat down for an exclusive chat with the Ashes winning hero, as he hinted England’s footballers lack the belief to enjoy success at Russia 2018, as the BetStars ambassador offers Yahoo Sport readers a chance to win big money in a World Cup competition.

How will England get on at the World Cup this summer?

Hopefully better than they usually do in most tournaments! I’m an eternal optimist so I always hope for the best but with the management in place and youth coming through I think the stand a good chance.

Do you feel England’s footballers lack some self belief when they get to major tournaments?

I think mental strength has a massive part to play for any sportsperson. Confidence in your own ability to deliver and the teams self-belief contributes to the overall performance for sure. There has definitely been something missing in the past. It’s a huge opportunity for some of those young players so I hope they use it as a real chance to prove themselves.

Would you have liked to have had a career as a footballer?

No definitely not! It was always cricket for me. I don’t think id have been suited to that lifestyle professionally either. Look at what happened to Jamie Redknapp, groomed to perfection.

Cricket was arguably as popular as football back in 2005. Has that popularity waned due to a lack of terrestrial TV coverage?

I think the support of terrestrial helps hugely with attracting a new generation to the game. I think its why we had so much support during the ashes because everyone was watching and then they started to take more of an interest. I do think it’s important for the sport to have some presence on terrestrial.

The ECB chief said this week that kids are no longer interested in Test cricket. Do you feature for the future of that version of the game?

Cricket is such a great game for families to watch and be involved in and it would be such a shame if that becomes the case. I think the World cup being hosted here next year will definitely help ignite some passion back into the sport for a new generation. My kids love the sport.

Who are the up and coming England cricketers we should look out for this summer?

Dom Bess, 20, could make his Test debut for England against Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday.

Somerset’s Dom Bess (above) is the one that stands out for me. In the absence of the injured Jack Leach, Bess has a chance to stake his claim to resolve England’s spinning options. Ben Foakes looks a classy batsman and a natural keeper, regular runs will keep him in the minds of selectors. Nick Gubbins impressed with two back to back hundreds in the North v South game in Barbados and has made strong start to the season.

