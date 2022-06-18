Freddie Burns: 'I've made a fool of myself celebrating too early before - it wasn't going to happen again'

Freddie Burns celebrates slotting the winning drop goal - GETTY IMAGES

Freddie Burns admitted his infamous Toulouse horror-show raced through his mind after slotting the game-winning drop goal that secured Leicester a 15-12 victory against Saracens in a pulsating Premiership final.

Leicester had led for much of the contest at Twickenham through first-half tries from back-rowers Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese but Saracens drew level with just five minutes remaining through Owen Farrell’s third penalty kick. Leicester had also been reduced to 14 men with replacement Matt Scott being sent to the sin-bin, but Burns held his nerve to kick the drop goal - just the eighth scored in the Premiership all season - with 20 seconds remaining.

For Leicester this was the culmination of a remarkable rebuilding job under head coach Steve Borthwick. Just two seasons ago, they would have been relegated but for Saracens’ points deduction for salary-cap breaches and now they are champions for the first time in nine years.

Burns too enjoyed his own redemption arc. In 2018, Burns cost Bath a Champions Cup victory against Toulouse when he started prematurely celebrating a try only to have the ball knocked out of his hands (watch video below). He was subject of a vicious smear campaign by anonymous trolls and moved to Japan’s second division before rejoining Leicester last summer.

Five minutes to go...

Chance to win the game...



"Oh he's dropped it!"



A brutal moment for Bath star Freddie Burns 😣 pic.twitter.com/K7S578Rdwx — Watch #ShoulderToShoulder on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 13, 2018

Even in the moment of his greatest triumph, Burns, the replacement fly-half, was determined to make sure his teammates did not start celebrating until the final whistle was blown.

“It was one of those where I was ecstatic to get it over and when I was running back celebrating I looked up and saw there were still around 25 seconds on the clock,” Burns said. “A few years ago I made a fool of myself celebrating too early and I didn't want it to happen again so I tried to get the boys on it and luckily enough we cleared up that restart.

“I'm in disbelief right now. I'm normally not short of words, but I can't believe what's happened. To have this moment with a group of players who I couldn't love any more is special. I'm a bit all over the shop. I keep having this out of body experience.

“We've been a team of fighters all year, we've shown that in numerous games. We knew today was going to be hard. I don't think people really gave us much of a shot. Everyone was talking about Sarries' big-game players, but I wouldn't have swapped any of our boys for theirs. We kept fighting and kept fighting and we came out on the right end.”

Burns came on for George Ford in the 25th minute after the England fly-half appeared to injure his ankle that is likely to keep him out of the tour to Australia this summer. Burns, who won five England caps, proved more than a capable replacement as he and 39-year-old scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth controlled the territory battle.

“You always need experience and multiple players of high quality as well,” head coach Steve Borthwick said. “When Freddie’s name came across my desk, I wanted to ring him straight away and see if he was interested. I got the energy and excitement from him straight away that this guy wants this challenge. He’s a phenomenal player and also an incredibly gregarious character and you want that in your squad.”

There were emotional scenes at the final whistle as former Leicester captain Tom Youngs, whose wife Tiffany passed away this month, joined his teammates in the celebrations. He lifted the trophy with captain Ellis Genge and was joined by his family in the lap of honour alongside his brother Ben Youngs.

Tom Youngs (left) and his brother Ben lift the trophy - GETTY IMAGES

The England scrum-half says that the family has been bowled over by the outpouring of support from supporters during Tiffany’s illness and passing. “The support from the rugby community and everyone has been absolutely incredible,” Ben Youngs says. “It's been overwhelming. It's not been easy, it's not been an easy time, but today was a special day. Tom having that moment to lift that cup having gone through all he's gone through... it's been very tough, but I'm unbelievably proud.”