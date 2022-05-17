Fred Ward obituary

Michael Carlson
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Moviestore/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Fred Ward, who has died aged 79, was more than just a talented character actor whose ability to imbue lesser characters quietly with depth endeared him to a number of directors who worked with ensemble casts, including Philip Kaufman, Walter Hill and Robert Altman. He was also what used to be called a “second lead”, a likable co-star with leading man qualities who could support the top billed star.

He played this part to perfection in what was his best-known role, as Earl Bassett in the 1990 cult B movie Tremors. His understatement is a major part of the horror thriller’s comic relief, while his steadiness anchors the wilder performance of Kevin Bacon. “When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” Bacon said.

That should have been Ward’s year. He had been so strong as Gus Grissom, the most down-to-earth of the astronauts in The Right Stuff (1983), that Kaufman chose him to star as the writer Henry Miller, alongside Uma Thurman as his wife June and Maria de Medeiros as the writer Anaïs Nin, in Henry and June. His third movie in 1990 was Miami Blues.

Ward bought the rights to Charles Willeford’s novel intending to play the flashy villain, while seeing Gene Hackman as the police detective Hoke Moseley, who spends much of the film searching for his stolen dentures. But the producer Jonathan Demme felt they needed a younger star, so Alec Baldwin came in and Ward, inevitably, played Moseley. It was his third fine performance in his third fine movie that year, but none of them was a box-office hit.

Fred Ward in Miami Blues, 1990, as Hoke Moseley. He ceded the lead role to Alec Baldwin.
Fred Ward in Miami Blues, 1990, as Hoke Moseley. He ceded the lead role to Alec Baldwin. Photograph: Moviestore/Shutterstock

His first role the next year was as Henry Phillip Lovecraft in an HBO television film Cast a Deadly Spell, as a detective called HP Lovecraft in a 1940s Los Angeles where nearly everyone uses black magic. Called Phil, in homage to Chandler’s Marlowe, Ward carried this offbeat mix of genres alongside Julianne Moore and David Warner. Then he again played a sidekick, calling on his own Cherokee ancestry to play Joe Leaphorn, the older Navaho detective aiding Lou Diamond Phillips as Jim Chee in The Dark Wind, based on the Tony Hillerman novels.

This seemed typical of Ward’s peripatetic career, which saw him best described as “underused and underrated”. He described his own “restless Kerouac streak, the call of the road”, which he learned early. He was born in San Diego, California. His father, Fred Frazier Ward, was an alcoholic who was in jail when his son was born (“he got out to celebrate his baby and soon went back in”). His mother, Juanita (nee Lown), divorced her husband and moved to New Orleans, working in bars while young Fred stayed with his grandmother in Texas. When he was three Juanita remarried; his stepfather was a fairground worker, and Fred spent much of his childhood on the move. He thought “the need for acceptance from my childhood ... gave me the drive that an actor has to have”.

Fred Ward as the writer Henry Miller and Maria de Medeiros as Ana&#xef;s Nin in Henry and June, 1990.
Fred Ward as the writer Henry Miller and Maria de Medeiros as Anaïs Nin in Henry and June, 1990. Photograph: Snap/Shutterstock

After high school, he joined the US air force, serving as a radar technician, mostly in Labrador, Canada. After his discharge, he went to New York and studied acting at Herbert Bergdorf Studio, but when no jobs materialised he moved across the US, taking a series of jobs ranging from short order cook to logger, and boxing, which broke his nose three times, helping his eventual lived-in everyman look. He saved money and travelled to Europe, winding up in Italy where he found work dubbing Italian films into English, and made his screen debut in two Roberto Rossellini productions for television, Age of the Medici (1973) in which he actually played a dandy, and Cartesius (1974).

Returning to the US, he played a truck driver in Ginger in the Morning (1974) and had an unbilled part as a cowboy stunt man in the excellent Hearts of the West (1975). His first notice came in Don Siegel’s Escape From Alcatraz (1979) in which he is one of the two brothers plotting with Clint Eastwood, and then he played one of the lost National Guardsmen in Hill’s Southern Comfort (1981).

His first starring role came as a motorcycle racer transported back to the old west in Timerider (1982). He sandwiched parts as male support for strong women in Silkwood (1983) and Swing Shift (1984) around being third-billed under Hackman in Uncommon Valor (1983), then starred in Remo Williams (1985), in what was supposed to be a series based on the popular Destroyer novels. But the film flopped, through no fault of Ward’s performance, and the sequels were never made.

In the early 1990s he was busy, giving fine performances. In 1992 he was a studio security chief in Altman’s The Player, an anchorman in Bob Roberts, and Mr Paris in Alan Rudolph’s Equinox. He also played Wyatt Earp in the comedy western Four Eyes and Six Guns, which attempted to turn Judge Reinhold into Bob Hope in The Paleface. In 1994 he was back with Altman in Short Cuts and very funny in Naked Gun 33 1/3, playing a terrorist who wants to blow up the Oscar ceremony.

Ward reprised his role as Earl Bassett in a sequel, Tremors II: Aftershock (1996). There have been five more sequels, starring Michael Gross reprising his Burt Gummer character, and a 2003 TV series, but all without Ward or Bacon. Ward did a great deal of episodic TV, most notably as Maura Tierney’s father in ER. He played Ronald Reagan in a French spy thriller, Farewell (2009). His final part came in two episodes of HBO’s True Detective in 2015, playing Colin Farrell’s father.

He was divorced twice, and is survived by his third wife, Marie-France (nee Boisselle), whom he married in 1995, and his son, Django, from his second marriage, to Silvia.

• Fred (Freddie Joe) Ward, actor, born 30 December 1942; died 8 May 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri