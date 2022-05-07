Fred Savage Fired as Director and EP of The Wonder Years for Alleged 'Inappropriate Conduct'

fredsavage

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

Fred Savage has been let go as executive producer and director of ABC's The Wonder Years as he faces allegations of misconduct, a spokesperson for 20th Television confirms with PEOPLE.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years," the spokesperson says.

Deadline was first to report the news.

Reps for Savage, 45, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Premiering in September, the series is a reboot of the original that aired from 1988 to 1993, and is produced by Disney Television Studios' 20th Television.

Both series, which take place during the '60s, are told from the perspective of a 12-year-old kid navigating life with family and friends. Savage played Kevin Arnold in the original, and Elisha "EJ" Williams stars in the reboot. The season finale of the revival is set to air on May 18. As of now, it has not been renewed for a second season.

RELATED: Fred Savage Reveals How He Avoided the 'Trappings' of Hollywood as a Teen: 'I Had a Regular Life'

thewonder years

Erika Doss/ABC

The allegations come four years after actress Alley Mills, who played Savage's mother Norma Arnold in the original series, alleged in 2018 that a sexual harassment lawsuit against the actor and Jason Hervey ended the show in 1993. Hervey portrayed Savage's older brother Wayne Arnold.

Costume designer Monique Long sued the TV brothers in 1993, claiming that their alleged verbal and physical harassment prevented her from properly doing her job and led to her being fired, per Vanity Fair. The lawsuit was ultimately settled and dropped.

Also in 2018, a judge dismissed a gender-based lawsuit against Savage from a costume designer, Youngjoo Hwang, who alleged he created a hostile environment on set of Fox's The Grinder. Savage adamantly denied the claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Story continues

RELATED: Don Cheadle Reflects on 'the Little Things' in First Look at ABC's The Wonder Years Reboot

Ahead of The Wonder Years reboot, Savage spoke to PEOPLE about the experience of producing the show.

"I teared up," Savage told PEOPLE of seeing the first episode of the reboot. "This show is so personal to me. And it's really a spiritual and emotional cousin to the original."

RELATED VIDEO: Fred Savage Says The Wonder Years Reboot Will be a "Spiritual, Emotional Cousin" to Original

"Any time I get to work with young actors, it takes me back," said Savage in September 2021. "I still feel like I'm 12 years old. And I had such a wonderful experience on the show. I look back on it very fondly."

Savage added at the time that he was relishing the chance to revisit the show that formed his career — and changed his life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"One of the nice ripple effects of the new show is that it's brought me back into the orbit of the original cast," the actor said. "I talk to Josh [Saviano, who played Paul Pfeiffer] and Danica [McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper] and Dan [Lauria, who played his dad Jack Arnold] and I exchange emails."

Continued Savage: "I think people might work their whole careers to find an opportunity to be part of something that endures like The Wonder Years. The fact that I was able to do that at a young age is really special. I feel so fortunate."