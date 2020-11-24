Fred Sasakamoose, Indigenous NHL pioneer, dead at 86

Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous athletes to play in the National Hockey League, has died after being hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.

He was 86 years old.

Sasakamoose's son, Neil Sasakamoose, said in a video on Facebook that his father had passed away Tuesday afternoon, five days after he was admitted to the hospital.

"The COVID virus did so much damage into his lungs, he just couldn't keep responding," said Neil. "He just couldn't keep up."

During his NHL career, Sasakamoose played 11 games with Chicago during the 1953-54 season, splitting time with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League.