Tropical Depression Fred may restrengthen to a tropical storm Friday as it closes in on Florida.

The biggest threat from Fred is flash flooding, especially in South Florida, where up to 10 inches of rain is possible. A flood watch has been issued across South Florida, including Miami.

MORE: Above-average Atlantic hurricane season predicted as peak weeks near

Fred will move over the Florida Keys early Saturday morning and then graze Tampa on Sunday morning with some rain and gusty winds. Fred is expected to make landfall as a weak tropical storm near Apalachicola in the Florida panhandle Sunday night into Monday early morning.

PHOTO: Fred is set to travel up Florida's west coast and make landfall in the panhandle early next week. (ABC News)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 23 counties in the storm's path on Friday night.

Meanwhile, another tropical threat developing in the Atlantic is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace by Saturday morning. A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.

PHOTO: The forecast path of a new threat that may become Tropical Storm Grace. (ABC News)

Grace is expected to remain a tropical storm as it passes over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

MORE: Heat wave safety: What to know about heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion

By the middle of next week, Grace will approach the Bahamas and South Florida. The storm will likely be weak at that point but the forecast could change.

Some long-range models track the storm heading to the Carolinas, but it is too early to tell.

Fred may strengthen to tropical storm as it closes in on US: Latest track originally appeared on abcnews.go.com