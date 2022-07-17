Fred Kerley says USA is chasing global domination as he wins 100m in Oregon

Nick Mashiter, PA, Eugene
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Fred Kerley
    American sprinter

Fred Kerley warned the USA will chase global domination after he was crowned world 100m champion.

Favourite Kerley claimed the 100m title ahead of team-mates Marvin Bracy (9.88 seconds) and Trayvon Bromell (9.88 seconds) as the States sealed a home clean sweep in Eugene on Saturday night.

He clocked 9.86 seconds at the World Championships to add to the 100m Olympic silver he won in Tokyo last year and the 400m world bronze from 2019.

Kerley, 27, was made to fight for the win and only took the lead in the final five metres but held off the challenge of his team-mates.

Fred Kerley won the 100m in a tight race (World Athletics/PA)
Fred Kerley won the 100m in a tight race (World Athletics/PA)

“It’s a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep. I feel we can dominate again at next year’s World Championships (in Budapest),” said Kerley, who only stepped down from the 400m at the start of last year.

“We all put the work in, come back home and return again next year. This win means I can do 100m, 200m and 400m. I got a medal in 400m and 100m.

“There’s one only next. I approach the 200m by getting rest today and tomorrow and get the job done Monday morning.”

It came after Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes crashed out in the semi-final when he stumbled in his heat, only running 10.13 seconds.

He said: “It was a mis-step that cost me the race. I couldn’t do anything about it.

“It’s very difficult to go through but the Lord gives the toughest battles for the strongest soldiers. I believe I am one of the strongest soldiers and will come through the fight with my head up.”

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs had already pulled out ahead of the semi-final saying he did not want to risk further injury.

The Italian ran 10.04 seconds on Friday but looked to be having difficulties in his heat.

Dina Asher-Smith stormed to victory in her 100m heat in 10.84 seconds – just one hundredth of a second off her British record – to qualify fastest for Sunday’s semi-final.

The defending 200m world champion, who also won 100m silver in Doha, said: “What I needed to do was qualify and win my heat. I’m coming here as a reigning world champion and a world silver medallist so the aspirations are high for me.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day Two – Eugene
Dina Asher-Smith qualified fastest for Sunday’s 100m semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I knew I’d been waiting all season to peak for this. I’ve got some more to give, but I’m happy that I nailed all the essential bits.

“I thought I set it up well. All these ladies are very, very quick and there are some very talented up and comers, so that’s what you really have to watch in the heats because those are the girls who have got absolutely nothing to lose.”

Daryll Neita clocked a season’s best of 10.95 seconds to finish behind double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reach the semi-final.

Imani Lansiquot did not progress after coming fourth in 11.24 seconds in her race.

Laura Muir also reached Monday’s 1500m final after coming second in her semi-final. The Scot ran four minutes 01.78 seconds, a season’s best, as her hunt for a maiden World Championships medal continued.

She said: “Considering that was the fastest I have run 1500m this year, I’m very happy. When I ran the heat I was ‘yeah, we’re fine’. I’m not going to say it was easy because it was fast but it felt nice and comfortable at that pace which is really good news.”

In the men’s race Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley and Jake Wightman all made Sunday’s semi-final in Oregon.

Earlier, Eilish McColgan blamed injury after she suffered disappointment in the 10,000m.

The 31-year-old, expected to have an outside shot of a medal having run the second quickest 10,000m this year, finished 10th in the final.

She ran 30 minutes 34.60 seconds with Great Britain team-mate Jess Judd 11th. Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the world record holder, took gold in 30 minutes 09.94 seconds.

Worlds Athletics
Andrew Pozzi reached the semi-final along with Dave King and Josh Zeller (Ashley Landies/AP)

“I felt I was getting back fit again and then I picked up a niggle with my hamstring five days ago,” said McColgan, who is still due to run in the 5,000m.

Andrew Pozzi qualified for the 110m hurdles semi-final after running 13.45 seconds in his heat to finish third.

He is joined on Sunday by team-mates Dave King, who ran 13.57 seconds in heat five, and Josh Zeller who clocked 13.41 seconds in heat two.

Aimee Pratt ran nine minutes 18.91 seconds for a new British record in the 3000m steeplechase to make the final but Lizzie Bird did not qualify.

Morgan Lake pulled out of high jump qualification as she continues to self-isolate after catching Covid during Great Britain’s holding camp.

