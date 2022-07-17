Fred Kerley leads US sweep in men's 100-meter final at track and field world championships

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Schad, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Fred Kerley
    American sprinter

In the showboating, smack-talking world of professional sprinting, Fred Kerley has always been something of an outlier. He does not pound his chest as he steps into the blocks. His news conferences rarely make news. He often ends social media posts with the hashtag "#SayNoMore."

He certainly didn't need to say much Saturday night.

A little less than a year after winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Kerley squeaked across the line in the men's 100-meter final at Hayward Field to win his first world championship — and lead the first American sweep in the event since 1991.

Kerley, 27, finished in 9.86 seconds, two-hundredths off what he ran in the finals in Tokyo last summer. Marvin Bracy took silver in 9.88, beating compatriot Trayvon Bromell by mere milliseconds.

"It's amazing to do it on home soil with the home crowd behind us," Kerley told reporters after the race. "It's a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep. We all put the work in."

Defending world champion Christian Coleman, who was the fourth American in the eight-man final, came in sixth.

It's the third time the U.S. has swept the event at the world championships, but none of Saturday's winners were alive the last time it happened. According to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee historian Bill Mallon, the U.S. has now won more world championship medals in the men's 100 (28) than every other nation combined.

For this group of American sprinters, it will be viewed as a redemptive showing after the U.S. men collectively underperformed at the Tokyo Games. It also cements Kerley as the dominant force in one of track and field's most popular events .

It's not just that he won Saturday's final, but also his consistently superb results in the leadup to it — from times of 9.76 and 9.77 at outdoor nationals last month, to the 9.79 he ran in his heat Friday night. Only two American men have ever run faster.

Fred Kerley, center, Marvin Bracy, right, and Trayvon Bromell, left, celebrate after finishing 1-2-3 in the 100-meter final.
Fred Kerley, center, Marvin Bracy, right, and Trayvon Bromell, left, celebrate after finishing 1-2-3 in the 100-meter final.

Kerley's rise over the past year has been both dramatic and surprising. Previously an accomplished 400-meter runner, he abruptly switched to the 100 and 200 last summer ahead of the U.S. Olympic trials, at least in part due to an ankle injury. There were questions about whether he would even make the Olympic team.

Instead, the Texas native wound up being the highest-placing American in the event, finishing second to Marcell Jacobs of Italy. (Jacobs withdrew from the semifinals at worlds Saturday with an injury.)

When asked in a pre-event news conference this week if he relished the opportunity to prove critics wrong, Kerley was predictably succinct.

"I believe in myself, first and foremost," he said. "I put the work in to be great. I don't come to run to be second-best."

NBC analyst Ato Boldon said Kerley does not have the bombastic personality or showmanship of some of the sport's recent stars, like Usain Bolt. But that does not make Kerley any less of a star on the track.

"That's just who he is," Boldon said. "And those of us who know and love Fred, we love him because of that, not in spite of that."

Ealey wins women's shot put

It was a historic night for Chase Ealey.

The 27-year-old became the first American woman to win a world title in the shot put and secured the victory with her first throw of the night, which traveled 67 feet, 2¾ inches. She finished just ahead of reigning Olympic gold medalist Gong Lijiao of China to win the world title.

Ealey, who starred in college at Oklahoma State, narrowly missed out on making it to Tokyo a year ago, finishing fifth at the U.S. Olympic trials. With her winning throw Saturday, she now owns three of the four best marks in U.S. history.

Two suspended for doping violations

American 400-meter runner Randolph Ross and Kenyan marathoner Lawrence Cherono have been booted from the world championships for alleged violations of anti-doping rules.

Ross, who finished third at the outdoor nationals last month, was provisionally suspended for "tampering with the doping control process," according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping control for the major international events.

Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine — the same banned substance that triggered a positive test for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Both Ross and Cherono had been due to compete Sunday.

COVID-19 cluster identified

Organizers announced that a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases has been identified within the Japanese delegation, including two marathoners, four support staffers and a coach. The affected individuals are now isolating, and all athletes were required to be fully vaccinated prior to arriving at the event, organizers said.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fred Kerley wins 2022 track and field world title as U.S. men sweep

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Not a true friend': Derek Jeter reflects on rift with Alex Rodriguez, who plays big role in new ESPN documentary

    ESPN's "The Captain" documentary explores the complex relationship between New York Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

  • Xavier Moon with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

    Xavier Moon (LA Clippers) with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat, 07/16/2022

  • Jarrell Brantley with a dunk vs the Miami Heat

    Jarrell Brantley (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Miami Heat, 07/16/2022

  • De Grasse fails to qualify, but Brown in 100-metre final at world track championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — For the first time in Andre De Grasse's coveted racing career the Canadian sprinter won't be making a podium appearance. Coming off a foot injury, down time and two separate bouts of COVID-19, De Grasse was unable to match the speed in his heat or the top eight to advance to the men's 100-metre finals at the world track and field championships at Hayward Field. The 27-year-old native of Scarborough, Ont., clocked a 10.21 in his Saturday semifinal heat, well behind top-ranked Ameri

  • News bulletin 2022/07/17 06:11

    News bulletin 2022/07/17 06:11View on euronews

  • Reds vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Brendan Donovan drove in three runs and Andre Pallante fanned five in the Cardinals' 7-3 win over the Reds

  • Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

    Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Saturday. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers.

  • Elliott: Clayton Kershaw deserves his perfect moment as an All-Star starter at Dodger Stadium

    Clayton Kershaw's seven perfect innings reinforces why the Dodgers pitcher deserves to start for the National League in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

  • Cards reliever, rookie manager get heated on mound in win

    Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera slammed the ball to the ground in frustration when he was removed from the game Friday night, prompting a stern response from manager Oliver Marmol moments before St. Louis closed out a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Cabrera was pulled after giving up consecutive hits to start the ninth inning.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af