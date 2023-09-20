Fred Gallo, Former Paramount Production President, Dies at 78

Fred Gallo, a former assistant director on a slew of classic 1970s pictures who went on to become the president of production at Paramount, has died, TheWrap has learned. The Hollywood titan, who had worked on Oscar-winning gems like “The Godfather,” “Annie Hall” and “Rocky,” passed away on Sept. 7 at his Santa Ynez Valley home. He was 78 years old.

His family confirmed his passing, while Lee Rosenthal called him a “singular force in the industry.” Paramount and Nickolodean’s president of worldwide distribution declared, in a statement obtained by TheWrap, that “Beneath a formidable exterior was a big-hearted, one-man masterclass in filmmaking and production management.”

“Some of the most iconic movies of our time — “The Godfather,” “Rocky” and “Annie Hall,” to name a few — are imprinted with Fred’s artistry,” stated Rosenthal. “He was a vestige of a time and place in Hollywood history, an early champion of inclusivity and a mentor to many. While he will be greatly missed, his legacy lives on through the many lives he touched and executives and filmmakers upon whom he bestowed his gifts. There will never be another Fred.”

Fred Thomas Gallo was born in Queens on Nov. 8, 1944. He began his Hollywood career as a production assistant on such pictures as Sidney Lumet’s “The Group.” He served as a production manager on Alex March’s “Paper Lion” and Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa? and became a production supervisor for Mel Brooks’ “The Twelve Chairs.” He served as an assistant director for William Friedkin’s breakout drama “The Boys in the Band.”

He worked as a unit manager for Woody Allen in his early comedy hit “Take the Money and Run.” He then served as an assistant director for a slew of mid-70’s Allen classics, including “Bananas,” “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask,” “Sleeper” as well as the Best Picture-winning “Annie Hall.” For his work on Allen’s “Annie Hall,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” and John G. Avildsen’s “Rocky,” he would share DGA awards for outstanding achievement in motion pictures.

Story continues

Zack Schor played him in the Paramount+ miniseries “The Offer,” which concerns the making of “The Godfather.”

He served as a production executive at Warner Bros. before joining Paramount in 1993. The studio promoted him to EVP of feature production management in 1996. They promoted him to worldwide president of features production management in 2001. During that four-year span, he oversaw the day-to-day “minute of physical production for the studio until he retired in 2005.

He is survived by his wife Joan and his children Kirsten and Toby along with his son-in-law Gene and three grandchildren Deliah, Madison and Bella. Donations can be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

The post Fred Gallo, Former Paramount Production President, Dies at 78 appeared first on TheWrap.