Fred defends himself after Paul Scholes and Roy Keane criticism

Fred has insisted his focus is on his performances on the pitch and not high-profile criticism from pundits including former Manchester United midfielders Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

The Brazilian has been regularly picked out by the pair of Old Trafford midfield predecessors, with Scholes accusing Fred of “lacking fight”, and Keane suggesting that he is “sloppy and lazy”.

While believing that they are entitled to express their opinions, Fred does not agree with their assessment of his performances, and says he does not let the “negative comments” affect him.

“They had many moments of glory for Manchester United and now they’re paid to give opinions, so I’m fine with it,” Fred explained to TNT Sports Brazil.

“It’s their job and it’s their right to do so. I don’t agree with it but it’s their opinion.

“I’m not confrontational, I’ve heard a lot of negative comments about me, always negative, but I won’t say anything back. My focus is to work on the pitch.”

Fred scored his third goal of the Premier League season to help Manchester United to a 4-2 win against Leeds.

The 28-year-old was signed for a fee in excess of £50 million from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

The Brazilian has at times taken the brunt of criticism directed at a Manchester United midfield that has largely struggled since his arrival at the club, and the player understands why he divides opinion.

“I’ve had ups and downs since arriving here,” continued Fred.

“I know I’m not the best player, the most technical, but I give my blood and my life every time I’m on the pitch. As we say in Brazil, I carry the piano for the artists to play. Some fans like me and others don’t. But football is like that, you need to learn to deal with criticism.

“I listen to constructive criticism, for sure, but there is a lot of criticism just to humiliate you. It’s easy to go on social media and write anything full of hatred.”