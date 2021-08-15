Fred aims for Florida Panhandle, Tropical Storm Grace targets Puerto Rico and Haiti

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred redeveloped into a tropical storm over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico earlier Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Fred has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph and the center is currently about 335 miles south-southeast of Pensacola, Florida.

PHOTO: Tropical Storm Fred forecast path map. (ABC News)

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Panhandle, from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line. Parts of Florida including Panama City, Pensacola, and southeastern Alabama are under a tropical storm watch.

As Fred continues to move across the open waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, scattered thunderstorms will be possible once again across parts of Florida throughout the day. Main impacts from Fred are on Monday.

Fred will likely strengthen a bit before closing in on the Florida Panhandle on Monday.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will begin to impact this area Monday morning with the brunt of the impact arriving Monday afternoon ahead of a likely landfall Monday evening along the panhandle. Over a half foot of rain is possible in spots with flash flooding and storm surge impacts possible during high tide.

PHOTO: City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with tropical depression Fred, Aug. 13, 2021, at Grapeland Park in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Fred will rapidly weaken after landfall and then bring areas of heavy rain into parts of Alabama and Georgia through Tuesday morning Flash flood watches also in effect from Tallahassee, Florida, up into portions of southern Alabama and Georgia.

Tropical Storm Grace currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west-northwest at 16 mph, and the center is about 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Grace remains disorganized as it moves just south of Puerto Rico right now bringing rain/wind impacts to parts of the island.

PHOTO: Tropical Storm Grace forecast path map. (ABC News)

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and parts of the Dominican Republic. A tropical storm watch remains in effect across Haiti, just a day after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed hundreds, injured thousands and left widespread damage throughout the country.

Grace is forecast to impact Hispaniola Monday into Monday night bringing torrential rain across the Dominican Republic and eventually parts of Haiti with over a half foot of rain, flash flooding and mudslides possible in spots.

PHOTO: Palm trees sway in the wind during the passage of Tropical Storm Fred in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic August 11, 2021. (Ricardo Rojas/Reuters)

Grace will then likely move into the Gulf of Mexico, however, there remains a great deal of uncertainty, so the track possibilities could range from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

