Freck Beauty's CHEEKSLIME Is Your Spring Face In A Bottle

Spring makeup looks are all about those "your-skin-but-better" moments complimented by perfectly flushed cheeks and a sun-kissed glow. Luckily, Freck Beauty just launched a new and improved version of its cult-classic CHEEKSLIME blush that now includes plant-based extracts from carrot root, rice, vegan collagen, ginseng root, soybean and quinoa. These ingredients help to brighten and balance complexion and support elasticity in the skin.

The blush comes in six shades: "Rose Buddy," "Fielding," "Cuffed," "Jam Sesh," "Love Flush" and "Big Thrills," ranging from pale and mauve pinks to rich berry purples and corals. The product feels lightweight on the skin but packs a pigmented punch with its buildable formula.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘊𝘒 𝘉𝘌𝘈𝘜𝘛𝘠 (@freck)

The brand recommends squeezing a drop of product on the back of your hand and using a brush, sponge or your finger to apply it to better control how pigmented the blush appears on your face. It's also advised to be precise and quick with blush placement and blending, as it dries down quickly and locks in place for longwear throughout the day. CHEEKSLIME can also be used on the lips as a tint under or on top of gloss to create a monochromatic makeup look.

All five shades of CHEEKSLIME can be purchased on the brand's website, Sephora's website or in Sephora stores.

For more beauty news, check out our coverage of NuNorm, the brand making makeup for men.