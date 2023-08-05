Freak summer storm leaves streets covered in foot of hail

The hail settled in clumps 12 inches thick in places - Timo Mendritzki/via REUTER

A German city had to deploy its fleet of snowploughs on Saturday after a freak storm blanketed the streets with up to a foot of hail.

Barely weeks since Europeans were hiding in shaded doorways or dousing themselves with water to keep cool amid record-breaking hot temperatures, new extreme weather has arrived on the Continent.

Authorities in the south western city of Reutlingen said a “localised storm with hail and heavy rain” swept over the city centre on Friday afternoon.

Images showed people using shovels to clear the roads, creating huge mounds of ice on the pavement.

The storm was so strong it blocked drains - Timo Mendritzki/via REUTER

One video shared on social media showed a postman navigating his heavily-laden bicycle through a stream of melted ice, the rest of the street impassable.

City officials said the hail was 12 inches thick in places – and snowploughs were clearing them.

The Echaz River, which runs through Reutlingen, rose by five feet in five minutes and briefly burst its banks, but there was no major damage.

Drainage systems were also blocked by the storm, causing water to pour into underground garages and basements, officials said in a statement.

While Germany wasn’t affected as badly by the intense heat that swept southern Europe a few weeks ago, Bavaria, in the country’s south, still saw temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius.

Italy, which was one of the countries most affected, also saw a bizarre plummeting of the mercury on Saturday.

On the Marmolada mountain in the Dolomites, thick snow turned parts of its rocky peak completely white, with residents venturing out to build snowmen.

‘Extremely rare’ before climate change

Meanwhile, Storm Antoni hit Ireland, bringing flash flooding, with more than a dozen homes affected in north Dublin.

Eight people were evacuated from their homes using inflatable rescue sleds and one person was taken to hospital, the Dublin Fire Brigade said.

Forecaster Met Eireann had issued several warnings that heavy rain and strong winds would hit the country as Storm Antoni moved eastwards across Ireland.

Story continues

One resident said the flooding was “like a tsunami”.

“It just came in [at 9 o’clock], we’d no time to protect ourselves. [We] looked out the window, it was up to your ankle, next thing you know it was up to your knee,” she told the PA news agency.

A global team of scientists who published an assessment of the heatwave said that without human-induced climate change, the events of July would have been “extremely rare”.

“European and North American temperatures would have been virtually impossible without the effects of climate change,” said Izidine Pinto of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.