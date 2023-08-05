Freak summer storm leaves streets covered in foot of hail in Germany

The hail settled in clumps 12 inches thick in places - Timo Mendritzki/via REUTER

A German city had to deploy its snowploughs at the height of summer after a violent storm dumped a foot of hail on the streets.

Authorities in Reutlingen, south west Germany, said a “localised storm with hail and heavy rain” swept over the city centre on Friday afternoon.

Images showed the streets blanketed in white, with city officials saying the hail was 12 inches thick in places, and snowploughs were used to clear up.

Drainage systems were also blocked by the storm, causing water to pour into underground garages and basements, officials said in a statement.

The storm was so strong it blocked drains - Timo Mendritzki/via REUTER

The Echaz river, which runs through Reutlingen, rose five feet in five minutes and briefly burst its banks but there was no major damage.

About 250 firefighters took part in clean-up operations across the city, in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.