Freak injury behind me ahead of Euros - Sharrock

Paddy Sharrock is eyeing a successful European Championships campaign (Picture: SWpix.com)

A freak injury may have got his season off to the worse possible start but BMX star Paddy Sharrock believes things are starting to fall into place just in time for next week’s European Championships.

The 19-year-old from Wigan heads to Glasgow after being selected to represent the Great Britain team in the BMX Supercross event, which takes place from August 10-11.

His build up to the event has been anything but smooth, though, after he was ruled out for five weeks earlier this year with a torn muscle in his shoulder blade from falling down stairs.

And while Sharrock admitted it was frustrating to be laid-off what he called a ‘freak’ injury, he is feeling confident about his prospects having already tested out the new Glasgow BMX Centre.

“I’m feeling quite good, I feel like the start of the year was a little bit tough, I had a little bit of an injury before we went out to the World Cup making me miss the first World Cup,” he said.

“It was a bit of a freak injury really, I fell down some stairs. It was actually quite frustrating, because it had nothing to do with riding a bike or anything like that, so it was a bit of a stupid injury.

“Then I was struggling a little bit to get back into the groove of things, but now I’m back to myself and, at the minute, and things are starting to fall back into place.

“Obviously, I’ve been up to the track a couple of times now, I’ve raced at the Nationals and then I was up there last week with the boys, so I think that it’s going to go quite well.

“I feel like we’re all, really, in a good place because obviously we’re used to the track a little bit, so I’m feeling excited and I’d like to get back to where I feel like I should be.”

Sharrock’s difficult start to the season saw him also miss out on selection for the UCI BMX World Championships in June, a decision he described as a ‘bitter pill to swallow’.

But now in his second year of senior racing, Sharrock is determined to use that disappointment to fuel his challenge in Glasgow as he looks to get his season back on track.

“It’s always tough not being selected, obviously you thrive for that every year, and the Worlds is that one big race of the year that you aim towards,” he said.

“It’s hard to stay motivated when you’re not really going as well as you should, especially after not being selected, but you’ve got to take that into your stride and come back stronger.

“Things are back on track now, I’m in a good space, so I’m looking forward to it. This difficult start has helped me learn more about myself as an athlete and a person.”

Sharrock will compete against 150 of Europe’s top riders at the Olympic standard venue at Knightswood Park, where he is targeting a semi-final place on his return to elite competition.

And Sharrock, who three-time Olympian Liam Phillips hailed in 2015 as one of the best riders Britain has produced, is hoping having home support will give him that extra edge over his opposition.

“I think looking at things right now, and being realistic, I would love to make a semi-final,” he said.

“That would be the best result for me since I’ve been elite, to make a semi-final at the Europeans, so that’s really what I’m driving for and hopefully I get that.

“There is nothing better than home support, so I’m hoping to use that in my stride, and try and put out a good performance not for myself, but also for all the fans out there.

“It’s really nice to see that support when you’re on the start gate so it should be good. I’m looking forward to the event, and hopefully it all goes well.”

