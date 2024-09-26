Frazier's pinch-hit, two-run single lifts the Royals to a series sweep of the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kansas City Royals completed a series sweep with a 7-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

Pinch hitter Adam Frazier’s one-out, line drive base hit to left field in the top of the ninth drove in two runs, breaking a 4-4 tie and guiding the Royals to their third straight win following a seven-game losing streak.

Salvador Perez's second single of the game scored Frazier, chasing Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan (3-8).

Hunter Renfroe hit his 14th homer of the season to open the scoring, a 424-feet shot that left the park at 108.4 mph.

Kris Bubic (1-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning. Royals closer Lucas Erceg recorded his third consecutive save in the series — and 14th of the season — with a shut down ninth inning.

Starter Michael Wacha pitched five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits, striking out two and walking one on 83 pitches, 58 for strikes.

In Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin’s final start for the team, the Royals went ahead thanks to five consecutive singles in the third. Tommy Pham, Bobby Witt Jr. and Yuli Gurriel dropped in RBI singles, lifting the Royals to a 4-1 lead.

Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run homer over the center field wall to tie the game at 4-4, his 17th of the season.

The Nationals ended a franchise record second longest scoring drought at 31 consecutive innings with an unearned run in the first inning. Dylan Crews came around to score their first run since Sept. 21 at Wrigley Field after a dropped infield pop fly by second baseman Maikel Garcia.

Corbin departed to a standing ovation and tipped his cap to the crowd before stepping into the home dugout and receiving high fives from the coaching staff. The 35-year-old pitcher recorded 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts on 73 pitches, 49 for strikes.

Corbin becomes a free agent this winter when his six-year, $240 million contract expires. The two-time All-Star’s signature moment came in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series when he tossed three scoreless innings in relief to earn the series-clinching victory for the Nationals in Houston, but has struggled the last four seasons, compiling 63 losses — the worst in the National League.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen left his start Wednesday night after 2 1/3 innings with left leg fatigue but appears on target to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend against the Braves.

“I think it was exactly what we thought it was going to be,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He was just a little fatigued. We just need to alter what he does now that he is not pitching and prioritize making sure that he’s out there when we need him, not worried about building up endurance or strength for the future. It’s about the next time he takes the mound.”

Quatraro said LHP Will Smith (15-day IL, back spasms) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Saturday.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (9-12, 3.73 ERA) takes on Braves LHP Max Fried (10-10, 3.42) Friday night at Truist Park.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19) faces the Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.15) Friday night at Nationals Park.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Byron Kerr, The Associated Press