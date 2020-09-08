Frazier takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Chicago White Sox (26-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-26, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.29 ERA) Pittsburgh: Joe Musgrove (0-4, 6.62 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Frazier is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Pittsburgh readies to play Chicago.

The Pirates are 7-13 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .285, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .347.

The White Sox are 15-6 on the road. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with a mark of .390.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 18 RBIs and is batting .289.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 13 home runs and is batting .315.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (lower back), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press