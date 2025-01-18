Frazier puts up 22 in UTEP's 81-73 win against Florida International

MIAMI (AP) — Otis Frazier III's 22 points helped UTEP defeat Florida International 81-73 on Saturday.

Frazier had five rebounds and three steals for the Miners (14-4, 4-1 Conference USA). Ahamad Bynum scored 18 points and added three steals. Kevin Kalu shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jonathan Aybar led the way for the Panthers (7-12, 1-5) with 17 points and two steals. Vianney Salatchoum added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Florida International. Kole Williams finished with 13 points.

UTEP took the lead with 6:44 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-36 at halftime, with Frazier racking up 12 points. UTEP turned a six-point second-half lead into a 16-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 54-38 lead with 14:37 left in the half. Bynum scored 13 second-half points in the win.

UTEP plays Thursday against Jacksonville State at home, and Florida International hosts Liberty on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press