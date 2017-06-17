Frazier, Davidson power White Sox past Blue Jays, 5-2

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Todd Frazier (21) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during second inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson hit consecutive home runs to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Jose Abreu also went deep to help the White Sox win their fourth straight series against the Blue Jays, beating them for the ninth time in the in the last 10 games.

Mike Pelfrey (3-5) earned his second road win of the season, limiting Toronto to one run and four hits in six innings. He retired 10 straight batters between the second and sixth innings.

David Robertson worked the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman (7-3) gave up six hits and three runs - all on the solo homers - in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five in his first loss since April 18 at Boston.

The White Sox hit back-to-back home runs for the fourth time this season, getting to Stroman in the second. Frazier led off with his 11th, a solo shot deep into the second deck in left field.

Davidson followed that up with his fifth home run in six games, and team-leading 15th of the season.

Ryan Goins got one back in the bottom half, hitting a ground-rule double over the center-field fence.

Abreu added to Chicago's advantage by leading off the sixth inning with his 11th home run of the season, a line drive over the center-field fence.

The Blue Jays got within a run in the seventh, as Dwight Smith Jr. got his first career RBI with one out. But with two runners on, reliever Tommy Kahnle got Goins to hit into a double play to end the inning.

Josh Donaldson doubled his season total for errors with his second of the game fielding a grounder from Frzier in the eighth, allowing Alen Hanson to score with two outs.

Yolmer Sanchez added an insurance run with a suicide squeeze in the ninth.

BLUES BROTHERS

To commemorate Father's Day this weekend, both teams wore baby blue caps, with matching numbers logos, belts and various other accessories.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez came through a 25-pitch bullpen session on Friday with no problem as he continues to progress from blister issues on his pitching hand. Manager John Gibbons said that 24-year-old would have one more bullpen before heading down to the minors to continue his rehab. ... One day after returning from the DL, OF Steve Pearce was given the day off. Smith took his place in the lineup. ... After catching three straight games, Russell Martin also sat out Saturday, with Luke Maile suiting up behind the plate.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (1-0, 1.62) makes just his fourth start of the season and first since going on the DL with a strained right lat on April 21.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (1-4, 4.31) has a 15-6 record in games following six or more days' rest. His last start came June 11 at Seattle, where he got his first win of the season.