Frazier, Black lead Illinois to 70-64 win over Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Leron Black came up a double winner on Saturday.

He scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Illinois to a 70-64 win over Missouri in the 37th annual pre-Christmas showdown.

Black capped off the strong performance by proposing to his longtime girlfriend Sheila Segura at courtside minutes after the contest. Segura happily accepted.

Trent Frazier came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points for the Illini (9-5), who won their fifth successive game in the series.

Kassius Robertson paced the Tigers (10-3) with 22 points. Jordan Barnett added 19 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

''It felt great to get the win, but it felt even better to get a yes from the person I want to spend the rest of my life with,'' Black said. ''Obviously, this is a day I will never forget.''

Black decided to pop the question because the parents of both families were together and in town for the game.

''It was the right time,'' Black said.

Black's proposal came as a surprise to Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who surmised that Black kept it quiet in case Segura said no.

''That would have been embarrassing, wouldn't it?'' Underwood joked.

Black scored 13 points in the first half as the Illini used runs of 9-0 and 10-0 to bolt to a 20-point lead. Frazier capped off the near-perfect 20 minutes with a pair of 3-pointers in the final 57 seconds for a 42-22 cushion.

''We threw the first punch and got them on their heels with our defense,'' Underwood said.

Missouri, which had a five-game winning streak snapped, climbed to within 66-62 in the final minute before Frazier hit two free throws with six seconds left to seal the victory.

''Trent was huge, he played like a veteran,'' Underwood said.

The 6-foot-1 Frazier has scored 71 points over his last four games and has provided energy at both ends of the court.