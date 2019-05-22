Frazier and Eaton reach an uneasy truce

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton directs some choice words toward Todd Frazier as umpire Mike Estabrook acts as referee (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)





Todd Frazier and Adam Eaton, who have been feuding since their days as Chicago White Sox teammates and had to be separated after exchanging words Monday night at Citi Field, came to a shaky peace agreement before Tuesday's Mets-Nationals game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cameras caught them having a dialogue on the field between the end of batting practice and the beginning of the game, and according to Frazier, it was Eaton who came over to offer an apology.

But when asked in the Mets clubhouse before Wednesday’s game if that settled the differences between them, Frazier said, "Just because he apologized, it doesn't mean I like him.''

The bad blood between Frazier and Eaton seemed to reach Frazier-Ali levels Monday night, when the two crossed paths on the field at the end of the third inning. Words were exchanged, faces reddened, and first base umpire Mike Estabrook stepped between the two players.

Afterward, Eaton called Frazier "childish'' and compared him to "an old girlfriend trying to get my attention.''

He also said, "I'm a 30-year-old man with two kids, I got a mortgage and everything.''

To which Frazier replied, "Pay off your mortgage, I don't know what to tell you.''

However, each appeared to find one area of agreement.

"He's just being Todd Frazier, so what's new?,'' Eaton said.

"That's Adam,'' Frazier countered. "That's just immaturity.''

Neither man would provide the source of the dispute, but according to The Athletic, the two came to blows in the clubhouse during the White Sox' tumultuous 2016 season.

“You ask guys when I played for the White Sox in 2016, ask all 23 of those guys, they know what happened,” Frazier said Tuesday. “For him to even talk after that, I don’t know how you talk after that. Men usually settle it on the field, they don’t need to talk about it.''

Story continues

Frazier and Eaton talked about it on the field Tuesday, but whether they actually settled anything remains to be seen.