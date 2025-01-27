Frattesi’s agent tries to convince Inter to accept Roma move

The agent of Davide Frattesi is working to secure the midfielder’s arrival in the Italian capital.

Roma are still on Frattesi’s tracks, despite the player’s reassurance of his intention to stay at Inter in the aftermath of his performance in the 4-0 win over Lecce.

As reported by Il Tempo, Frattesi’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has not given up in his attempt to secure a transfer for his client.

Riso and Roma will now try to pressure Inter into accepting a deal before the end of the January window.

Chances of this happening, however, are considered slim.