Frasier’s Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why Diane Is the One Cheers Character He Wants to Return in Potential Season 2

Frasier and Diane’s relationship on Cheers may not have ended happily ever after, but Kelsey Grammer isn’t ready to close the book on it.

The Frasier star revealed in an interview on Tuesday’s The Kelly Clarkson Show — which you can watch above — that he wants Shelley Long to reprise her role as Diane Chambers on the Paramount+ revival: “I would like to see Diane come back… for Frasier to be able to put something to bed, to end up with a nice thing between them.”

More from TVLine

Grammer added that Frasier had a special connection with Diane: “When I first got the role, the key to Frasier for me was that he loved her with his whole heart… That actually defined who he is. He’s been that way ever since. He just goes in wholeheartedly with everything, and that’s what makes him funny.”

Frasier and Diane didn’t exactly end on great terms: Grammer joined the Cheers cast in the Season 3 premiere as Frasier Crane, who was introduced as Diane’s therapist-turned-boyfriend. They got engaged, but Diane left him at the altar, later reconciling with her ex Sam Malone. Long did return as Diane, however, in several episodes of Frasier’s original run.

We should note that Frasier hasn’t officially been renewed yet for Season 2. The revival’s 10-episode freshman season wrapped up in December on Paramount+. (Check out our interview with Grammer about the Season 1 finale here.)

Do you want to see Shelley Long as Diane on the new Frasier? Or would you prefer another Cheers cast member? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.

Best of TVLine