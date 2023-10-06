Frasier is back, with diversity on his side – but no Niles or Daphne

Back to Boston: in the new series, Frasier crashlands back in his son's life - Chris Haston/CBS Studios

In television, is it ever wise to go back? Very few shows have ever made a success of revisiting much loved characters one or two decades on. And yet Frasier is nonetheless back. Twenty years after it completed its eleventh and final season, the show widely regarded as one of US comedy’s greatest ever is here again, once more starring Kelsey Grammer as the magnificently pompous psychiatrist, Frasier Crane.

The questionable wisdom of its return ran through my head when last month I sat in a screening room in central London as the first two episodes were unveiled to the British press. Several of the journalists in attendance can’t have been born when Frasier first carved away from Cheers and set off on his own in Seattle back in 1993. For much of the first episode the reaction was distinctly quiet and it felt as if this exhumation was destined to tank. Then a well-fashioned visual gag got the room laughing and so it remained through to the end of the second episode. I’ve watched five episodes of the 10 and carried on enjoying the way innovation and tradition have been satisfyingly blended.

Not everyone feels that way. On both Radio 4 and in the Daily Mail, fans of the original show have stuck their heads above the parapet to voice dismay that the original has been somehow traduced. Maybe the majority will agree. It was the risk of failure that I mentioned first when speaking on Zoom to Tom Russo, Head of Film and Television for Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions and one of the show’s executive producers. “If we approached it as ‘oh my gosh, there are going to be risks’,” he says, “my feeling, having worked in the industry as long as I have, is that nothing positive comes out of fear.”

The idea to go back was Grammer’s. The last episode ended with him leaving Seattle to follow his on-off girlfriend, Charlotte (played by Laura Linney), to Chicago. “Kelsey wondered, ‘What’s happened to Frasier Crane since he left Seattle? Where would he be in his life?’ From that we started to kick things around. And his guiding light throughout the whole process was there had to be a really good creative reason to revisit the character.”

The reason they came up with is rooted in the original series. The show returns to Boston, where Cheers was set. Where Frasier had a vexed relationship with his father Martin, a retired policeman, now he is attempting to build bridges with his firefighter son Freddy. As a child Freddy had occasional cameos. The original show also bequeathes another young character in the shape of David Crane, the neurotic son of Niles and Daphne who was born in the very final episode in 2004.

That there’s no sign of David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves as his parents will be disappointing to some. “David chose not to participate at this time,” says Russo tersely, “but the door will be wide open for David and Jane to join us whenever they’d like. They are both valued and loved members of the Frasier family.”

Other connections with the original show abound. David Crane is named after David Angell, one of the show’s scriptwriters who died on 9.11 in 2001. The first two episodes are directed by James Burrows, who directed 32 episodes in the 1990s. Born in 1940, he is described by Russo as “the greatest half-hour TV comedy director in the history of the medium”. Just as tellingly, the third episode is director by Kelly Park, a woman of colour. There are two woman of colour as main characters in the new cast.

One issue Russo wouldn’t drawn on is Grammer’s politics, which have disappointed some the actor’s more Left-leaning fans. A staunch Republican, Grammer has spoken out against abortion, cast doubt on climate change, voted for Donald Trump and even spoke of his admiration for Vladimir Putin (“He is so comfortably who he is”). When I bring this up a Paramount publicist swiftly intercedes to pronounce the topic off-limits.

The new show is developed by Joe Cristalli, a sitcom specialist best known for the family comedy Life in Pieces, and Chris Harris, who wrote How I Met Your Mother. For four years he was a writer on The Late Show with David Letterman, which feels relevant as Letterman is very clearly spoofed when Frasier’s noisy, vulgar hit TV show is recreated in a flashback. (Russo insists it’s based on “an amalgamation of all of the successful American daytime talk shows that ran a long time and made their presenters enormously wealthy”.)

Of the wholly new characters, the biggest discombobulation on both sides of the Atlantic came when the name of Nicholas Lyndhurst was announced. His long history in British sitcom – in Butterflies, Only Fools and Horses and Goodnight Sweetheart – feels far removed from the snappy ironic style of Frasier. But he and Grammer met performing Man from La Mancha at the London Coliseum in 2019 and, according to Russo, “it was Kelsey’s idea that we must must find a character that Nicholas could play”.

The idea of Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, an old Oxford mucker of Frasier’s who now has tenure at Harvard, may feel contextless. It’s arguably nothing like as weird as Daphne Moon’s Manchester accent. And their braininess enables the two of them to speak in Latin. That can’t have happened in a sitcom since Up Pompeii! in 1969. LWT briefly brought that back too in 1991. Grammer will hope for better luck than its star Frankie Howerd, who died before they could carry on.

Frasier will return on Paramount+ on Friday 13 October

